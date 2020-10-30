James Jackson

My dear husband Jim was called to his Father’s house on Oct. 20, 2020. His Father said, Jim has suffered enough and he needs to go home. We welcome this man and hold him in our arms.
Jim has many aka’s… Mr. Jackson, buddy, neighbor, friend, Jimbo, Jimmy Jam, Jimmy Bojangles, Pa, sweetie pie, honey bun and more. He was a school teacher in Concho and he felt that was his greatest achievement. He said that when he got better he wanted to teach a bible class for children and work with those who were suffering in this life.
He played the piano and guitar and sang so beautifully. I never tired of him playing his music. It was just so amazing. I will miss the music.
He could build things like a greenhouse and fences and a home for his cats. He could dig holes for trees and he helped to grow a beautiful garden. He made our land into a glorious and peaceful haven.
We miss him very much but know he is peaceful and healthy now and in his true home.
He leaves behind on this Earth his three cats, Milner, Marty and Squawk. They are still looking for him. His beautiful loving family, Joel, Gabriella, Stephen, Robin, Kahig, Megan, Allen and Queila.
He leaves behind so many wonderful friends who are kindness themselves. The last few days there has been crashing winds, rain, thunder and lightning and then snow. The skies mourn you as we do but the sun will eventually return.
Love you Jimmy and I will see you again.
He will swallow up death forever and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces.
Isaiah 25:8
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. Visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
