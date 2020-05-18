SHOW LOW – JCPenney (NYSE: JCP) 4481 S White Mountain Rd. Ste. 5, Show Low, reopened its store after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney in Show Low, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” Depaul added.
JCPenney is monitoring CDC guidelines to inform its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, including the following:
Contact-free curbside pickup
Cleaning throughout the day, paying extra attention to frequently touched surfaces
Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
Contactless checkout
Masks provided to each associate
Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
Plexiglass shields at the register
Associate training on safety practices
Updated store hours:
Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, remains open to serve shoppers and now features an enhanced user experience. For more information and ongoing updates on store reopenings, visit the company’s coronavirus (COVID-19) page.
