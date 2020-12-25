COLUMBIA FALLS, MONTANA — Jersey Mike’s Subs, a national sandwich chain since 1956, in a patriotic gesture made a $300,000 challenge grant to the non-profit organization Wreaths Across America (WAA).
This year’s WAA official ceremony in Show Low takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 19 at the Veteran’s Memorial on Ninth Street in downtown Show Low next to City Hall.
The annual event strives to put a wreath on the graves of all American military veterans no longer among the living.
In years past volunteers have gathered at the Show Low Cemetery and other local cemeteries to place wreaths on the graves of veterans.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong and a second wave hitting Arizona hard at this time, there will be a ceremony at the downtown Veteran’s Memorial with social distancing and other safety measures in place for everyone’s protection.
Jersey Mike’s challenge is intended to make sure every grave in Arlington Cemetery has a wreath on it this year.
There are 400,000 headstones in that cemetery spanning from the American Civil War to the present day.
“Through this donation, Jersey Mike’s has once again stepped up help WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam veteran’s wreath on every headstone at Arlington National Cemetery. Starting Monday, Dec. 7 through Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000,” a press release from Jersey Mike’s Subs stated.
Jersey Mike’s has donated more than $2.2 million toward WAA efforts since 2010.
“Experiencing the placement of a wreath, and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful. The thought of a headstone being left bare is unimaginable and it something we want to help make sure doesn’t happen,” Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO Peter Cancro is quoted in the press release.
“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of the wonderful people at Jersey Mike’s, ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women,” the press release from Jersey Mike’s Subs stated in closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.