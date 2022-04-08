To begin my note for today, how about starting out with a laugh and a few very baaa-d jokes? (Clean of course. What were you thinking?)
Q: What is a sheep’s favorite newspaper?
A: The Wool Street Journal
Q: Why did the sheep get a ticket while driving on the freeway?
A: She did a ewe-turn.
Q: What do you get when you cross a goat and a sheep?
A: You get an animal that eats tin cans and grows steel wool.
Q: What do you get when you cross a sheep and a porcupine?
A: An animal that can knit its own sweaters.
Q: How did Jesus react when he saw the crowds looking harassed and helpless?
A: When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. (Matthew 9:36)
Currently, at White Mountain UMC we are talking about the “I Am” statements of Jesus. Right now, we’re talking about Jesus as a keeper of sheep. My experience with sheep is very limited. I was raised in a city in Iowa. But I do recall a story from my childhood about sheep.
Whenever I would hear that we were going to see my Uncle Richard and Aunt Billie, I would get so excited! You see, they lived on a farm in central Iowa. It was everything a farm should be. Big red barn, a chicken coup, endless fields, haystacks, and even a creek running through it. For a city girl like myself, this was heaven!
My aunt and uncle never raised sheep, but one time during a visit they were taking care of sheep for a neighbor. This means the sheep were being kept in one of the pastures on the farm. Now there were several of us cousins about the same age. When we got together, there was always a tendency for us to get into “good trouble.”
The sheep were new and fascinating to us, and to their detriment, we quickly learned something. Anytime we would walk anywhere close to their direction, they would bolt as if we were ghosts. This became a fun game for us, chasing the sheep around the pasture, UNTIL. In unison the dozen or so sheep in the pasture leaped over the fence and into the farmhouse yard. All of us, the sheep, the cousins, looked surprised.
We all looked at each other and thought…”Oh boy, we’re in trouble”. We quickly went back into the farmhouse as if nothing had happened. By this time the sheep had made their way to the front yard. All of us cousins kept our unspoken vow of silence as my aunt suddenly exclaimed, “Richard, the sheep are in the front yard!”
Now the story ends well. With a little bit of work, my uncle Richard and the other men herded the sheep safely back into the pasture. But this story has often made me think about how we are compared to sheep in the Bible. We are so quick to leave the security of our own pastures. We do this for many reasons, but I believe the biggest reason is fear. For the sheep that day, we seemed to be a bigger threat than what was beyond the fence. How often do we react to things that seem a bigger threat than they are? In those moments when we have strayed for whatever reason, there is good news. Jesus is ready to guide us back to the safety of his loving care. As 1 Peter 2:25 says, “For you were going astray like sheep, but now you have returned to the shepherd and guardian of your souls.”
What are you facing that makes it seem like jumping out of the safety of Jesus arms is a good idea?
Pastor Amy
PS. Aunt Billie, if this is the first time you’ve heard about this … I’m sorry! (:
