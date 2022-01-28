Johnny Breedlove

Johnny C. Breedlove, age 80, due to an accident, passed to the other side on Jan. 21, 2021.

He leaves behind his wife Kathy, three children, 24 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 brothers.

Services will be held Saturday, January 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Centennial Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9th S 2nd W., Snowflake, AZ.

Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.

