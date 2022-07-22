Fall sports. Our summer heat tells us it is not fall, but don’t tell that to the football and soccer coaches and players who will be doing two practices a day starting next week. Joining the football and soccer teams starting practice, the spiritline coaches will be getting their participants into working condition on Monday. First games may be played Aug. 15. Volleyball and cross country will begin their seasons on Aug. 8. First games for volleyball may be played Aug. 24 while first meets for cross country may be on Aug. 29.

Yes, it is time to get geared up for the upcoming fall sports seasons. As a player I always looked forward to starting a new season. I know I spent my summers throwing bales of hay, unloading the Safeway trucks and running a lot. We didn’t have weight rooms in those days, so the hay and cases of cans were my weightlifting. The running was probably the most important, as coach Rose expected us to show up in shape from day one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.