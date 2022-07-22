Fall sports. Our summer heat tells us it is not fall, but don’t tell that to the football and soccer coaches and players who will be doing two practices a day starting next week. Joining the football and soccer teams starting practice, the spiritline coaches will be getting their participants into working condition on Monday. First games may be played Aug. 15. Volleyball and cross country will begin their seasons on Aug. 8. First games for volleyball may be played Aug. 24 while first meets for cross country may be on Aug. 29.
Yes, it is time to get geared up for the upcoming fall sports seasons. As a player I always looked forward to starting a new season. I know I spent my summers throwing bales of hay, unloading the Safeway trucks and running a lot. We didn’t have weight rooms in those days, so the hay and cases of cans were my weightlifting. The running was probably the most important, as coach Rose expected us to show up in shape from day one.
As a coach, I spent all summer getting prepared for the next football team and working to get ready for them to be winners. That didn’t always work out in the win-loss column, but I believe it always worked out in their lives. To tell the truth today, I do not miss getting ready to play or preparing to coach, but I do miss being around the teams. Maybe I will get out and watch some sweaty wind sprints to ease my way back into the season.
Baseball fix. After reading my column last week, Show Low High School baseball coach Jeff McNeil called and offered me a chance to watch some high school baseball this weekend. Show Low’s returning team plus incoming freshmen will play against Thatcher at Show Low High School at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
I will be there to watch the baseball I have been wanting to see all summer, and not just because they are older players, but I have an affirmed reader of my column. I appreciate the few of you who read the ramblings of this old ball player and hope to see you in the bleachers at the Cougar diamond on Saturday.
Defending champs. White Mountain-area teams defending their crowns this coming fall are Snowflake and Mogollon in football and Show Low and Round Valley in spiritline. I know I will make an effort to watch a practice or two for each of those teams in July to see what they do to reach a height that many do not reach, including this old coach. Good luck to those teams as they look to repeat as champions. That is not an easy thing to do.
May the summer sunshine give you a tan that will last throughout the fall sports seasons, and may you enjoy your teams to the fullest.
