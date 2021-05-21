Juanita Tortice

Juanita "Ninee" Tortice, 63, died May 10, 2021, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Ninee was born on October 18, 1957, in Show Low, Arizona to John Max and Noddy (Early) Tortice.
A visitation will be 6-8:00 P.M., May 21, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona. Funeral will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4075 Buck Springs Road, Pinetop, Arizona; with viewing one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Cooley Mountain Cemetery, Hon-Dah, Arizona.
