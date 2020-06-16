06-15-2020 The safety of our patients, providers and staff is our number one priority, therefore Summit Healthcare continues visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19 and the flu.
Since March 25, 2020 Summit Healthcare has restricted visitors on Summit Healthcare Campus, which includes the Main Hospital, Outpatient Pavilion, Outpatient Surgery Center and Cancer Center. Restrictions are also in place at Summit Healthcare outlying clinics which include Snowflake Medical Center, all Summit Healthcare Family Medicine clinics (Snowflake-Taylor, Bison, St. Johns, Eager, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and Holbrook), Podiatry and Behavioral Wellness Clinic.
There are six exceptions to the visitor restriction:
• Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them per day.
• Laboring mothers may have one support person with them per day.
• Special needs patients, including dementia or visually/hearing impaired patients may have one support person with them per day.
• Surgical patients may have one support person on the day of outpatient surgery, when leaving immediately after surgery.
• Joint Replacement patients may have one support person. All other surgical patients kept in an inpatient bed will not be able to have a visitor.
• Patients who are actively passing away may have two family members, chosen by the family, to be with the patient. Clergy are not allowed on the patient floors during this time. However, Clergy are able to communicate with the family via telephone, through the DX80 or iPad or the windows on the 1st floor.
Any visitor or patient receiving outpatient diagnostic exams or a doctor’s appointment are required to wear a face mask the entire time while in a Summit Healthcare facility. This is for the protection of the staff and patients. If patient and/or visitor refuse to wear a mask, patient and/or visitor will asked to leave and appointment will be rescheduled. If patient and/or visitor does not have a mask Summit will provide, otherwise please bring own mask.
Repeated entry and exit is discouraged for the safety of the patient and support person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summit Healthcare’s Administrative Services Building are closed to visitors. If you need any of the following:
• Hospital medical records, please call 928-537-6326 during regular business hours Monday –Friday 8 a. m. - 5 p.m.
• If you would like to pay your bill or make arrangements to pay your bill please call 928-537-6911 during regular business hours Monday – Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Please leave a message and someone will return your call within 48 hours. You can also pay your bill online at summithealthcare.net and click on Pay Bill Online.
Summit Healthcare is screening staff, providers, patients and visitors to prevent anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms from being in patient areas. The screening takes a few minutes and includes answering a few short questions and having your temperature checked. For those who are concerned they may have come into contact with COVID-19 and are having respiratory issues such as trouble breathing or have a fever greater than 100.4 please come in to Summit Healthcare's Emergency Department
