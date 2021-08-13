PINETOP/LAKESIDE — More than 200 people protested Wednesday evening against the administration of Blue Ridge High School who have not disciplined three student-athletes who allegedly were part of a violent assault Sunday night.
According to a press release from Show Low Police, on Sunday about 10 p.m. 19-year-old Joey Jaurique was lured to Show Low Lake by a 17-year-old girl and severely beaten by two other teen boys, whose ages are listed as 16 and 17 by police.
At the Wednesday protest the crowd yelled “Justice for Joey” during the protest in support of Jaurique, who is out of the hospital and at home in Lakeside. Those in the crowd said Jaurique, the victim of the assault, graduated from Blue Ridge in 2020.
Kristine M. Sleighter of the Show Low Police Department’s Community Relations Department reported that the names of those involved have not been released but the girl and two boys have been referred to authorities for felony prosecution.
Presumably the Navajo County Attorney’s Office will consider charges against the males for aggravated assault resulting in disfigurement and conspiracy. The police have asked the prosecutors to consider charges against the female for aggravated assault resulting in disfigurement, conspiracy and facilitation. It is yet to be seen whether or which of the teens will face charges as adults.
A caller to the Independent on Wednesday morning reported that the suspects are still on the Blue Ridge High School football team and are attending school and football practice. They also said the victim is in a Phoenix-area hospital and underwent a 6-hour surgery Tuesday.
This apparently enraged students at Blue Ridge High School and the a protest in support of the victim was planned Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in front of Blue Ridge High School.
A heavy number of Pinetop/Lakeside Police officers and Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies stood vigil at the gates of Blue Ridge High, keeping protestors to the sidewalk area in front of the school Wednesday evening. Show Low and Snowflake Police cruisers were also seen in the area.
The main entrance and turning lanes into the school were closed with traffic cones.
At one point early in the protest, a motorist allegedly attempted to run over one of the protestors, sparking an outrage between those in the crowd and law enforcement. Officers and deputies kept nerves calm and defused the situation without incident. The protest peacefully continued for nearly two hours as darkness fell.
Pamela Clark, a parent and 2001 graduate of Blue Ridge High School, was at the protest to support the victim and her children who attend classes there.
“I do not know them (the victim or his family) personally. I know them through my own students who go here. I know that he was a very good young man. Tonight, we are here to show our support. We are here for him and we are here for his family. If they need help in any way we will be there,” Clark said.
Clark said right before the protest, they were informed that the school was allowing the suspects to attend school and participate in sports.
“I am not OK with that. My daughter is a manager of the soccer team which one of the suspects is a part of. I don’t want her around somebody that can do such harm,” Clark said.
She added with the protest in place, she had heard that school and school district administrators had decided to suspend those allegedly involved in the assault. The Independent could not confirm nor deny that information before press time.
“The school is now taking action against those students. I do not know what those actions are. I hope they will be terminated from their sports. If they have a scholarship — that can be taken away. If you go out and plan for someone to get this brutally hurt, you cannot go to college on a scholarship. That is not OK,” Clark said.
Late Wednesday the district suspended classes Thursday and Friday and stated, “All Blue Ridge schools and campuses are CLOSED IMMEDIATELY until Monday, August 16, due to unspecified threats, and possible vandalism and destruction of the educational process,” in an email.
A phone call to Blue Ridge High School Principal Loren Webb Wednesday morning was answered by an aide who said that they would have no comment because it is a law enforcement issue. The aide seemed completely rattled and wouldn’t even give her name.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Wright of the Blue Ridge School District wrote shortly thereafter and stated: “This weekend, an unfortunate non-school-related incident occurred involving three Blue Ridge students over which the District had no control, influence, or involvement. The matter now rests with law enforcement and the courts to adjudicate.”
On Thursday after the protest, Wright supplemented his remarks with the following: "First, given the time and location of the alleged incident, the District has limited, and only second-hand, information about what happened over the weekend.
"Secondly, schools operate under the doctrine of in loco parentis, meaning schools stand in place of students' parents under circumstances where the children's actual parents cannot protect, guide, and discipline them. Geographically speaking, off-campus conduct usually falls within the zone of parental responsibility rather than the school's responsibility. Such is the case with the tragic incident occurring this past weekend.
"Thirdly, students have a constitutionally protected interest in attending a public school. Therefore, the District's ability to discipline students for off-campus activities is limited. However, participation in the school's extracurricular activities is merely a privilege, allowing the District to determine elements of eligibility for participation.
Lastly, the District has a legal and moral responsibility to withhold private information about its students. Accordingly, the District never has, and will not, publicly announce its decisions to impose student discipline."
(4) comments
Thank you for the excellent photographs. I think they belong in a nice frame .
I like how the photographer caught the expressions on the Show Low cops' faces. Can I Just Say "priceless?"
Good photographs indeed WMI . It however is quite sad when the third photograph shows how the students must admonish and shame the Superintendent to man - up and do the Right thing .
These kids committed adult crimes and must be held accountable along with Blueridge. My daughter was sexually assaulted when she attended the school. No one, and I mean no one did a thing about it. The administrators brushed it under the carpet. If the school does nothing, they are guilty of the crime too and should prosecuted along with these kids. They should prosecuted as adults. I'm so tired of Blueridge thinking they are untouchable. My prayers go out to Joey and family. Step up Blueridge, and do what's right or step down from your positions.
