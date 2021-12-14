HOLBROOK — A former Navajo County juvenile probation officer is facing three felony charges for sexual conduct with an in-custody minor, which conduct allegedly occurred while the 15-year-old female juvenile alleged victim had been placed into custody at the Navajo County Juvenile Detention Center.
Thomas Michael Burress 30, of Winslow is himself now in the Navajo County jail on a bond, reportedly in the amount of $250,000 cash.
Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies along with the region’s Major Crimes Apprehension Team arrested Burress on Dec. 8. Apparently jail personnel reported to the sheriff’s office inappropriate behavior between Burress and the juvenile which was captured by surveillance cameras at the facility on Sept. 28.
Arizona law prohibits an employees of any juvenile probation department from “intentionally or knowingly engaging in any act of a sexual nature with an offender who is in custody of….a juvenile detention facility...” If the inmate is between 15 and 17 years old, the offense is a Class 3 Felony. The sentence for a general Class 3 Felony is between two and 8.75 years in prison. The charges appear to be in a direct complaint filed by the county attorney’s office. A grand jury may be asked to indict Burress and it is possible that a grand jury may find probable cause to indict Burress for charges that carry more prison time.
Burress is presumed by law to be innocent and there is yet to be a court date scheduled.
