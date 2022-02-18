Kate Butler

Kate “Kitty” Alexander Martin Butler was born on October 23, 1941 in El Paso, Texas to Fred Drayton Martin and Kate “Kitty” Alexander Gaither. She was the second child and first and only daughter.
Kitty was a smart, kind and funny child. While in El Paso she attended Houston Elementary School. When she was 13 (summer of 1955) her family moved to Eagar where she attended Round Valley High School. It was there that she met and married Tom Butler in 1958.
For a short time Kitty worked at the Butler family businesses in Alpine. She often said of this time in Alpine that it was where she really learned how to work hard.
Tom and Kitty moved to Phoenix and together they had two sons, Daniel Craig and Darryl Martin. Kitty was curious and never put boundaries on herself. After divorcing she put herself through nursing school and took woodworking classes. She worked as an OBGYN nurse for many years and retired as a psychiatric nurse. She loved helping people. Kitty became the “go to” for many people when they had medical concerns or questions. She was always generous with her knowledge.
Kitty loved to make furniture. Her passion was to restore antique furniture. That dream was cut short when in the mid 1990’s she developed brain tumors (AVMs). The lights and noise of the city made it necessary for her to move to Payson. This was very difficult for her, but with her positive nature she made the best of it. Kitty turned her attention to family history. She worked tirelessly to accumulate and preserve her ancestor’s stories. Kitty’s home was always open. Many of her family members lived with her at one time or another. She always sent birthday emails or cards to all of her family and friends. We all knew of her love for us. She will be greatly missed!
Kitty is survived by her sons, Daniel (Lisa), Gilbert; Darryl (Carolyn), Payson; brothers, Charles (Connie) Martin, Fred (Pam) Martin, sister-in law, Tonna Martin, 6 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bob Martin and grandson, Daniel Barton Butler.
A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Kitty’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
