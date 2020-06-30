PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and Arizona State Parks and Trails today encouraged both residents and visitors to the Grand Canyon State to get outdoors during the July 4th holiday, enjoy all that Arizona’s unique, outdoor recreation areas have to offer and do their part to protect our beautiful, natural environment for each other and for future generations.
“Arizona’s state parks and trails offer a respite and a chance to explore this state’s most beautiful places,” said Arizona State Parks and Trails Executive Director Bob Broscheid. “It’s up to everyone to recreate responsibly and remember to always ‘Pack It In, Pack It Out,’ when enjoying the great outdoors.”
“We want Arizonans and visitors to enjoy our outdoor spaces and precious waters for generations to come,” said ADEQ Director Misael Cabrera. “We’re asking everyone to do their part and leave no trace, or, better yet, leave Arizona’s natural spaces better than you found them.”
It’s simple:
• Pack out your trash
• Use a designated restroom
• Pick up after your pet
Over holiday weekends, significant amounts of trash are left behind at some of Arizona’s favorite outdoor destinations. Visitors need to ‘leave no trace’ by removing all items they bring to the outdoors and disposing or recycling those items responsibly at home. Trash left behind also brings a hidden danger to water — it attracts wild animals, which leave their waste behind. To make matters worse, people don’t always use designated restrooms and neglect to pick up after their pets. This ‘poo-llution’ contributes to potentially harmful bacteria, such as E. coli, in waters where families swim, wade and play.
You can help even more by picking up more than you pack in. Take an extra bag, pick up trash and tell ADEQ how much you helped protect Arizona’s land and water. It is incumbent to both Arizonans and visitors to the Grand Canyon state to maintain our beautiful parks and other outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy.
Learn more about how you can help ADEQ scientists clean up Arizona’s great outdoors and protect Arizona’s beautiful waters today and for our future:
Help Clean Up — Learn More
Become Citizen Scientist with ADEQ’s Arizona Water Watch Program - Learn more
Managing and conserving Arizona’s natural, cultural and recreational resources for the benefit of the people, both in our parks and through our partners.
For information about the more than 30 Arizona State Parks and Natural Areas, trails, Off-Highway Vehicle Program, and State Historic Preservation Office, call 1-877-MY-PARKS or visit AZStateParks.com.
Press contact: Michelle Thompson, Parks Chief of Communications, at 480- 589-8877 — Email: pio@azstateparks.gov; Caroline Oppleman, ADEQ Communications Administrator, at 602-771-8072 — Email: oppleman.caroline@azdeq.gov
