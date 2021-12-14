Kids clothing store opening in Show Low

As a mother of three children, Katie Hughes knows what it’s like to shop for kids’ clothes and find nothing that fits the bill — or the occasion.
“I was struggling to find clothes for my own kids,” she said. “I remember we had a wedding to go to, and I was so frustrated at not being able to find anything (for the kids) — and if I did, it was so overpriced.”
That frustration led her to look for a way to help both herself and other parents going through the exasperation of trying to outfit their kids. To that end, she started White Mountain Kidz Exchange, soon to open at 280 N. White Mountain Road, Suite B. The store, which is located across from Discount Tires in Show Low, will feature new, pre-owned and gently-used clothes for a fraction of the cost that moms and dads would pay at retail stores.
She plans to open for business on Friday, Dec. 14.
“I want it to be affordable,” she said. “For the most part, in sizes preemie to 2T, there isn’t anything over $5. For older kids, I’d say there’s nothing more than $10, although there might be some exceptions.”
The shop will carry kids’ sizes from preemie to 14-16 – and she will also sell maternity clothes.
Hughes started out selling her own kids’ clothes on Facebook Marketplace, but soon discovered that the demand for nice children’s clothing far outweighed the supply.
“I’d list girls’ clothes and I’d have 15 or 20 people messaging me on Marketplace,” she said.
Realizing that there was a need, Hughes said she started buying children’s clothes at secondhand stores and yard sales, and also began researching how to start a thrift store.
“I look for items in good condition that have no stains, no holes,” she said. “I want to be able to give people quality clothes at a great price.”
Her followers soon began asking if she had larger items, like strollers and swings and carseats.
“So I started going down to the valley to buy things like strollers and baby swings,” she said.
She also sells car seats, but the car seats she offers are often store returns that have never been used.
“Our car seats are all new in boxes,” she said. “I don’t sell used car seats or cribs. There’s a serial number on every car seat I have that can be traced back to the manufacturer; I don’t buy any used.”
When she started kicking around the idea of opening a kids’ clothing shop, her husband, Kenneth, who works from home as a director of cyber security, thought she was crazy.
“But the more items I was selling and the more I was bringing in, he said, ‘Gosh, there must be something here.’”
When the kids’ clothes she was accumulating to sell online started taking over the house, they knew it was time to find a location and open an actual store.
“I started with $123,” she said, “and we just decided to see how it went from there.”
The new store, with 1500 square feet, is clean, open and attractive. The day the Independent visited, she had already used up 9,000 hangers, and was planning to bring in more.
“It was a struggle to find anything for rent that was affordable, and that had open space,” Hughes said, “We love this location and it’s perfect. I have customers that come from Heber, come from Snowflake, so the location’s perfect.”
Although she’s originally from Mesa, Hughes said she was familiar with the White Mountains because her husband’s family has a cabin in Pinetop and as a teen, she’d spend the summers up here with them.
The couple lived in Colorado for a while, but they wanted to come back to Arizona.
“I didn’t want to go back to the valley because I can’t do the heat,” she said.
So they began looking for a home in the White Mountains.
“We bought a home over FaceTime,’ she said, laughing. “Our realtor walked around FaceTiming us (views of) homes and we said, ‘Yep, that’s the one!’ and moved here three years ago.”
She has been bringing her daughter, Maddie, 3, to the shop while she works to get it ready. Her older two children – son Conner, 14, and daughter Emma, 10 – are in school.
She is trying to figure out a way to work around Maddie’s morning pre-K schedule and still be able to open her store at a reasonable hour.
Her plan is to be open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 or 11 a.m. til 5 p.m., although she hopes to be open later on Saturdays. Sundays and Mondays the store will be closed.
She is taking appointments for people to come in and shop until the store is up and running, and interested persons can message her on her White Mountain Kidz Exchange Facebook page. She takes used clothing in good condition, offering 30 cents cash per item, or 50 cents for credit on items in the store.
“I looked into Kid to Kid and Once Upon a Child,” she said, “and they only offer 30 percent store credit or ten cents for items you bring in to sell.”
All of the clothes sold in Kidz Exchange are laundered and clean, and all of the toys and items like strollers and walkers are sanitized.
Hughes’ hope is to provide parents with an option for nice kid’s clothes at prices that won’t break the bank.
“As a mother, if I wouldn’t buy it for that price, I won’t sell it for that price,” she said.
For more information, call Katie Hughes at 928-288-0848.
