TAYLOR — At approximately 5 p.m., Saturday, March 20, the Taylor-Snowflake Fire and Medical Department (TSFMD) responded to a call at 118 South 200 West in Taylor. Upon arrival they found an abandoned house on fire.
“There were no injuries as a result of the fire,” said Taylor-Snowflake Fire and Medical Department Chief Willie Nelson. “The fire was allegedly the result of minors playing with a lighter.”
Due to the amount of smoke that was coming from the area, assistance was requested from Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District who responded with an Engine, Ambulance, Battalion Chief, and Scene Support Truck.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a “fully involved house” that was reported to be vacant.
Snowflake-Taylor crews went to work putting out the fire but just as Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) crews arrived to support the operation, a car fire was dispatched in Snowflake.
The Timber Mesa Engine responded to the car fire while the remaining crews continued working on the house according to the chief.
“The fire was reported to be set by kids playing with fire,” said Nelson. “Fortunately, everyone made it out of the house without significant injuries. One person was treated and released at the scene for smoke inhalation.”
The wind was blowing which helped the fire grow and spread to combustible material and vegetation in the surrounding area said Nelson. There is a field north of the house which helped firefighters contain the fire to the structure and property it was started on.
“The lesson to take away from this incident is fire safety,” said Nelson. “Once a fire is started, it doesn’t always behave as you would expect. As this fire shows, those who started it were playing and did not intend to burn down the house.”
