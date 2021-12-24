Kindergarten kids have all the answers to Christmas

If you want to know all about Christmas, ask a kindergartener.
This time of year is a delightful jumble of decorated trees, Christmas lights, Santa Claus, the Baby Jesus, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, angels, Christmas movies and Christmas songs — and in the happy confusion of everything “holidays,” children have the answers — or dream up the answers — to anything you ever wanted to know about Christmas.
Just ask them.
They’ll tell you.
To that end, the Independent went to Blue Ridge Elementary School last week — the last day of school before the winter break — to get some of the youngest students to tell us about all things Christmas.
Do they know who was born on Christmas?
“Yes, Jesus,” said Katelyn Whiting.
“Zachariah,” Evarlee Lantz offered.
Zachariah??
The little brunette indicated that Zachariah is the child of her aunt.
How does Santa find his way to all the children’s homes to deliver gifts at Christmas, we wondered?
Skyler Meadows had the answer to that.
“The elves put up lights so the reindeer can see where to go,” he said, adding that he saw a movie about it once — and that’s how he knows.
(Is this sort of like the aircraft marshaller with the lighted orange stick who guides the airplanes to the gate at the airport?)
Moving on, we asked the children how they know when Santa is coming?
“You hear the jingle bells,” said Katelyn Whiting.
“You hear his reindeer on the roof,” said Wyatt Sakihama, tap-tap-tapping his hands on the table top in the school library.
Asked what those reindeer eat, the children had different ideas about “reindeer food.”
“They eat carrots,” said Riley Grace, who also wanted to mention that she has a Christmas stocking — a dog Christmas stocking — that it isn’t up yet because “it doesn’t have a hook.”
Katelyn Whiting said the reindeer eat “oatmeal,” adding that at home, they scatter oats around outside for the reindeer to snack on.
(We are glad that the Whitings aren’t setting bowls of oatmeal around the yard on Christmas Eve, as rolled oats seem to be a much better option.)
So how do those reindeer fly, we queried?
“Santa gives them magic cookies,” said Evarlee Lantz. “It’s magic.”
(We like the idea of magic cookies — although in my day, they called them something else,)
Well, we asked, where does Santa get all of those presents he brings?
“The elves make them,” Skyler Meadows offered,”(Santa) has a lot of elves — 124 of them.”
(Those 124 elves must work their little fingers to the bone, creating enough toys for a worldwide distribution!)
Everybody knows the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” song, and the Blue Ridge kindergarteners were no exception. They sang the song, including the part where “... they wouldn’t let poor Rudolph join in any reindeer games.”
What was the game that Rudolph wanted to play, we asked?
“Tag,” said Katelyn.
“Rudolph tag,” added Evarlee.
And what makes Rudolph’s nose light up?
Skyler Meadows had a pretty elaborate answer. Moving his hands along either side of his nose as though he was smoothing something on it, he said, “They put paper on top of it and when it falls off, his nose lights up.”
Riley Grace said the nose lights up when Rudolph sneezes.
Wyatt Sakihama had a simpler explanation.
“There’s a light bulb in it,” he said.
Getting a little antsy, knowing it was their last day of school before the holidays, some of the children began doing wheeled “office chair” revolutions in the library, shouting out responses as they continued to answer our questions.
And how does Santa know what these children want for Christmas?
“We got a letter from him for our class and our teacher read it to us, and we got presents because we were all good,” said Evarlee Lantz.
Riley Grace added that Santa knows what she wants because “I talked to him.”
And how old is Santa Claus, we asked the children?
“He’s 51,” said Katelyn Whiting.
“No, he’s 99,” said Wyatt.
So, after Christmas — when Santa’s work is done and all the presents are delivered — what does Old St. Nicholas do then, we asked?
“He poops,” said Wyatt Sakihama.
Ahem! O-kay, then!
So there you have it, folks.
Straight from the mouths of babes.
