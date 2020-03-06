I really enjoy the "But God..." column by Pastor Tom Brown! He has a way of applying a homespun turn to theology. We go back a long way as fellow pastors and even before that because I used to read his column, "Fundamentals of Faith," 30-plus years ago.
Tom is a thoughtful, kind and knowledgeable man and a pillar of the White Mountain community. You would have to look far and wide, high and low, to find anyone on this Mountain who has done more to advance civility, benevolence and peace in this vicinity. His tireless efforts on behalf of the poor, the infirm, the despondent and the spiritually-hungry are well-known throughout the region. His ministry to our first responders has been second to none.
There is no way to delineate all the good Tom represents; but I wanted to put some of it out there in a respectful and congratulatory way.
Clay Stidham,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.