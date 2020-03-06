Colorado Christian University (CCU) recently announced the nomination of 469 students to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To receive this honor, each student had to achieve a 3.7 or better semester grade point average while carrying a full-time course load of at least 12 credits. Darius Larson, of Show Low, has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
About Colorado Christian University
Founded in 1914, Colorado Christian University (CCU) is the premier interdenominational Christian college in Colorado and the eight-state Rocky Mountain region, delivering world class education to thousands of students. As a member of the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities, CCU is ranked among the top universities nationwide, and has been named a top Colorado University and one of the top Christian colleges in Colorado and in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.