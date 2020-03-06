I would like to find out how to help save the horses in Heber. If anything matters God created all the animals first, and then he created man to care for them, not to castrate and diminish them. Horses live in family units. Could you imagine if you had too big a family anybody coming out to castrate and replace you?
Sounds a little like people have lost thier minds as well as their morals. Leave the horses alone. This world was meant for all of us to be free, not to be destroyed and castrated. Please help keep the wild in wildlife.
Lena Suffal,
El Mirage
