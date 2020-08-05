SHOW LOW — Less than 100 votes separated Show Low city councilmen John Leech Jr. and Gene Kelley in Tuesday’s primary election. Leech received 1,192 votes to Kelley’s 1,095.
John Leech Jr. has been a resident of Show Low for 46 years and his current council term expires December 2022. He has served on the city council since 2010 and has worked in support of Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) during his tenure. He has also been a member of the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse for 36 years, served as chairman on the Planning and Zoning Commission and retired from Show Low Fire Department.
“I’m excited; I’m very passionate about the future of Show Low and moving forward,” said Leech Jr. “I want slow, conservative growth but also want to pursue things like an activity center for the community.”
“I’m excited for the new people coming onto the council and I really appreciate that Dawn Wilson and Jon Adams are serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission. I’m looking forward to working with them,” he said.
“I want to encourage people to get involved. Sharing ideas about rodeo grounds is something else I really want to hear from area residents about,” said Leech. “Finally, I’m thankful for those that supported me and for everyone that voted.”
And, there’s no doubt that a council legacy leaves with Gene Kelley. He has a long, dedicated history with the city of Show Low, having held positions on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council. He has been on the council since 1995 as either a councilman, vice mayor and mayor. He was the mayor of Show Low from 2002 — 2006 during the historic Rodeo-Chediski Fire.
Three council seats filled
Show Low city councilor Connie Kakavas, Dawn V. Wilson and Jon Adams were elected to fill the three open council seats. All have four-year terms, are non-partisan and serve at-large — that is, they represent all citizens, not a specific area or district of the city.
Kakavas will go on to serve another term, as her current term expires this December. Adams and Wilson will fill John Leech Jr. and Gene Kelley’s council seats which are also set to expire this December.
City council incumbent Connie Kakavas was the top vote getter with 1,354 votes. Following her closely throughout the race was Dawn V. Wilson who received 996 votes. Kakavas and Wilson secured two of the three open council seats.
Jon Adams ultimately won the third council seat but he and Melody Bell alternated pole position for the seat throughout the evening’s vote tally. There were times when Bell was leading and times when Adams was leading.
Jack Latham was right in the mix with only 8 votes between he and Bell and 33 votes between he and Adams.
Ray Duran followed on the heels of the Adams/Bell/Latham trio, getting 86 new votes in a span of 90 minutes between 10 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday.
Please note that these results are early and unofficial. It may take several days for all votes to be verified and tallied by election officials.
