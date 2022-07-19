Ezra Borrego and Waypoint Recovery welcome the local community to attend the Leroy Dewitt second annual Memorial Pickleball Tournament from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5-6 at Show Low City Campus Courts at 760 E. McNeil St.
The tournament will begin with round robin rounds, which will lead into consolation rounds, and then official winners brackets. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be given to the winners.
Registration to participate in the event is closed. Borrego and Waypoint Recovery are still inviting the public to come and observe the tournament, take part in addiction education through provided literature, and participate in a bicycle raffle.
The bicycle raffle is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 6. Participation is free. Clients at Waypoint Recovery have recovered and restored over 25 bikes to be raffled off to children and young adults who do not have one.
Questions can be submitted to Borrego at ezra430@gmail.com.
