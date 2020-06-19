The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) reminds taxpayers that July 15 is the deadline to file tax year 2019 individual income tax returns. The department moved the deadline for filing and paying state income taxes from April 15 to July 15, 2020, following direction by Governor Doug Ducey.
ADOR encourages electronic filing as it is more secure, more efficient, and on average, about one to two weeks faster than paper returns when it comes to refunds.
E-File - Visit the department’s E-File Services page at https://azdor.gov/e-file-services to view the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR.
Online Forms - Arizona offers fillable forms online designed for taxpayers who prefer to prepare their own returns. Arizona forms and instructions are available to print at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.
Individual income tax filers needing additional assistance this tax filing season are reminded they may qualify for free tax preparation options.
Arizona Free File Alliance - Offers a free file program to Arizona taxpayers who meet certain criteria. Taxpayers can choose from multiple free file offerings to prepare and file returns electronically. Visit https://azdor.gov/e-services/free-electronic-filing-individuals for more information.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) - Offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. For locations and guidance, check www.irs.gov/Individuals/Free-Tax-Return-Preparation-for-You-by-Volunteers.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program - Offers free assistance to individuals 50 and older who cannot afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. Program details can be found at www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide.
After you file
Direct Deposit - Direct deposit is an easy and convenient way for a taxpayer to get their refund. Direct deposit is available whether the return is filed electronically or by mail.
Where’s My Refund? Taxpayers can check on the status of their refunds by clicking the “Where’s My Refund?” link.
Taxpayers requiring more time to file their returns can fill out Form 204 for an extension. This form needs to be submitted by the July 15 deadline. As a reminder, an extension does not grant a taxpayer more time to pay taxes owed. If a taxpayer has already been granted an extension through the IRS, a state of Arizona extension request is not required.
Visit ADOR’s website at www.azdor.gov for additional information on tax filing requirements, instructions and filing tips.
