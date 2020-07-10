All members of the Show Low City Council agree that the state is "headed in the wrong direction" with regard to COVID-19, that the nearby Native American populations are suffering an extremely high rate of infection and that mask wearing in public is the sensible and morally correct thing to do.
And yet...they refuse to mandate masks, citing the necessity for "personal responsibility."
I'm sorry, but just go anywhere in the city and see how many people are taking personal responsibility. These people cite their constitutional freedom to not wear a mask.
We do not have the freedom to drive drunk, set off fireworks or have campfires in a period of extreme danger of fire, nor shoot guns recklessly in inhabited areas. These are all prohibitions to protect the general public.
Wearing a mask has proven to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus even when a person is not symptomatic. It is not a matter of personal responsibility; it is a moral and civic imperative. The Show Low City Mayor has the power and duty to protect the public by declaring an emergency situation. That he has not done so is a dereliction of duty and should be dealt with accordingly.
Kathleen Dubbs,
Show Low
