Jill Tinkel’s State Farm Insurance office at 1881 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low is accepting letters to Santa.

Children can drop off their letters to Santa from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Wednesday, Dec. 15.

There is a mailbox right inside the door of the office where children can drop off their Santa mail.

Children can write their own letters to Santa, including their name and address, or pick up a form at the insurance office to fill out and drop off in the special mailbox for Santa letters.

Children will receive a personalized letter from Santa at their home address after they’ve sent their wish list off.

