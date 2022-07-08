I submit this in response to the “Gun Control in America” series.
This problem of a massive epidemic of gun homicides is not hard to understand. According to Gallup’s November 2020 data, only 32% of American adults own guns. This group is massively dominated by white, southern, rural males who identify as conservative Republicans; thus, we see that 68% of American adults do not own guns, which concedes this matter to the wishes of a minority who are able to command public policy preferences with the backing of powerful gun industry lobbyists and the NRA. That is the problem in a nutshell. What is the result?
The first factor is gun saturation. The United States, with less than 5% of the world’s population, has 46% of the world’s civilian-owned guns, according to the Switzerland-based Small Arms Survey (2018). Out of 195 countries the United States had the 61st highest firearm homicide rate. Americans are 10 times more likely to be killed by guns than people in other developed countries. Compared to 22 other high-income nations, the United States’ gun-related murder rate is 25 times higher. The Harvard Injury Control Research Center found that in every approach used, increased guns caused increased gun homicides.
The second factor is the effects of stricter or more permissive gun safety laws. A landmark, comprehensive review of studies of gun control laws in 10 countries was published in 2016. Researchers at Columbia University reviewed 130 studies to compile an overall picture of how effective laws limiting firearms were in reducing deaths. The authors concluded “the simultaneous implementation of laws targeting multiple elements of firearms regulations reduced firearm-related deaths in certain countries”, and “some specific restrictions on purchase, access, and use of firearms are associated with reductions in firearm deaths”.
Our recent new law on guns has some merit but I expect the gun homicide rate to be little affected by it. We need three things:
1. A national firearms registry with felony penalties for transferring possession of a firearm without proof of registration.
2. A federal mental health standard with felony penalties for transferring a firearm to anyone not possessing certification, less than five years old, of mental health sufficiency to possess a firearm.
3. A federal background investigation standard (equal to that for a top-secret military clearance) with felony penalties, before any firearm transfer may take place.
Everything we have thus far done is both insufficient and reactive in nature. What must happen to reduce the dimensions of the firearms public health epidemic in America is to enact legislation which prevents dangerous firearms possession. Repeatedly, we learn that a shooter acquired firearms legally. That must be reduced to more acceptable limits.
Ron Zimmerman
Scottsdale
Alcohol is a dangerous drug. Alcohol is completely legal. The families whose lives have been destroyed by alcohol are in the millions. Is there anyone reading this who disagrees with these statements? Please, let’s hear some valid arguments which can be backed up by multiple respected studies.
Yet, I see nothing on the form 4473 about a person being an alcoholic. The people who scream the loudest about marijuana seem to be the same ones who regularly consume alcohol on a daily basis. How about adding daily alcohol consumption to the form 4473 to buy a gun?
I wonder what the results would be of a poll of active-duty law enforcement officers. Something like: Which would you rather have to deal with, a person who smoked a few joints of pot, or a person who had consumed 3 shots of tequila. The only thing to worry about with the pot smoker is getting between them and that bag of Cheetos. While the alcohol user, there is no predicting their actions. They may be extremely violent or not. They will change moods in an instant from peaceful to violent. Add in that they might have a gun readily accessible and the situation becomes volatile.
So how about this: Let’s make the marijuana laws match the alcohol laws.
Discussion welcome. Let’s hear your verifiable arguments.
Larry Romo
Lakeside
The parade on Independence Day was an abortion of freedom. I was not free to relax as the beginning was featured with a group of automatic weapon holding business men? Then all the abortion floats with political views plastered everywhere. This was not a celebration of freedom for our country as it was a giant conservative poster. Did the town hire Rodger Stone for the lineup? Why do I have to worry about the mental health of every gun toting person in a crowd that large? Painfully sad parade this year, if people wanted children a priority in this state we wouldn’t be last in school funding.
Lesley Fouts
Show Low
Let’s be generous and assume the writer in the July 1st edition had not watched or reviewed the Committee testimony on 6/28 from witness, Ms Hutchenson. The major news reporters for Fox: Smith, MacCallum, Baier, Kilmeade tuned in. “Powerful, compelling, devastating, stunning were some of the descriptions used. Kilmeade: “Trump was totally unhinged.’” “Hutchenson testified under oath while those who try to dispute her refuse.”
The questions before the Committee are: What lead up to a mob storming the capitol on 1/6; who helped plan and support the riot; was the riot an attempt to thwart an official and lawful counting of the ballots as specified by the Constitution. So far witnesses, almost exclusively former White House appointees and staff have testified to what they saw and heard related to these questions. Findings so far: 1) Bill Barr said there was no evidence of fraud that would have changed the election AND Trump was informed so by legal counsel, advisors, and family. 2) Trump personally changed the Parade Permit at the last minute to allow additional thousands to march to the Capitol. 3) Trump was informed by Secret Service that many in the crowd were armed; Trump’s response was “Who cares, they’re not here to hurt me.” 4) When Trump was informed by the Secret Service that he would not be taken to the Capitol, he became “unhinged”. Later, White House Chief Counsel told the Committee that if Trump had made it to the Capitol, he could have been charged with all sorts of crimes. 5) When Mark Meadows, Chief of Staff to Trump, was informed that the rioters were chanting “Hang Mike Pence”, Meadows nonchalantly looked up and said, “You heard what Trump said, he probably deserves it and he doesn’t plan to do anything.” 6) E-mails show that Trump was personally involved in the plan to switch slates of electors, fake ones for the legally certified ones.
These are only some of the revelations brought out by the committee testimony to date. More to come. As to the questions raised by Chris Talgo on July 1st, most have been addressed and answered. However, one would need to consult sources other than Hannity and Carlson. One large question raised by Talgo, however, is why weren’t there more security available at the Capitol. True, the guard was put on stand-by, but not released to engage the mob. The committee is looking into why those with the responsibility to release the troops did not do so, including the involvement of Trump’s adviser General Flynn.
David Moeller
Show Low
