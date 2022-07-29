You’re published; be grateful
This is in response to Mr. Romo’s comment in the July 12 issue that there are “Too many conservative articles.”
Thank you Mr. Romo for your comment. At least you were able to get your letter to the editor published. In the past many articles and letters to the editor were not published. I believe it was called censorship of the opposition views.
With the White Mountain Independent now in the middle, all views are welcomed. Be glad you weren’t censored.
Linda Gilbertson
Lakeside
Differing views a positive
Accusation by Larry Romo on July 12 that WMI is being paid to publish opinions.
Larry, it may be a shock to you that there are intelligent people who don’t agree with the progressive, socialist, Marxist political view that dominates mainstream media, television, movies, education system and business! I know it’s difficult for you to actually have to read opinions you don’t agree with! As for “extreme conservative” views being submitted to our local paper, is this not an area of free speech?
Isn’t it healthy for a society to share differing views? For the past four years that I have been a resident of Show Low, it was just the opposite. Conservative views were suppressed by the previous editor and liberal progressive views dominated the opinion pages. Is it not reasonable for Americans to hear opinions and views they may not agree with? Why is this a problem Larry?
You know our major social platforms are diligently suppressing conservative views that don’t agree with their agenda. Is that how you think it should be? Is it not a healthy sign of our republic to have differing views that we can discuss and come to a decision about what is good or not good about any issue? Can we not handle “agreeing to disagree” without suppressing a side that we may not agree with? If we can’t do this, will we not lose America? Is that what you want Larry?
Perhaps you missed seeing the following liberal progressive commentaries?
July 1, Gregory Jarrin regarding elections.
July 5, Gregory Jarrin regarding mail-in ballots.
July 8, Ron Zimmerman regarding gun control.
July 8, Dave Mueller regarding January 6 congressional hearings.
July 12, Larry Romo regarding too many conservative atricles.
I do not agree with any of the above commentaries, but I do not advocate shutting them out.
I do not want censure or suppressed limits! I am confident that opposing ideas, when expressed openly and without suppression, can be heard by Americans to make decisions based on critical thinking! Your insinuation that White Mountain Independent must be being “paid” to run conservative opinions is ludicrous Larry! You should apologize!!!
Jim Tapscott
Show Low
