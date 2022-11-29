The 2022 elections process in Arizona maximized voter participation. Our early voting by mail is second to none in the country. It was put into place by a bipartisan effort in 1991 to increase engagement in the most important part of our democracy: voting. However, each ballot needs to be checked for the appropriate signature. Given that over 2 million ballots this year were mailed out, it takes time to review each and every one. I am proud of the system in Arizona and the hard work put in by election officials.
PBS agrees with this assessment. “Eighty-eight percent of Arizona voters cast an early ballot, most of them by mail, in the August primary this year. There were no cries of fraud or a rigged election because Arizona has spent three decades perfecting the vote-by-mail process.” ( Arizonas long history with voting by mail, news.azpm.org, 8/21/22)
Despite what Tucker Carlson or anybody else at his network says, counting every vote is important. Taking a week to count votes does not favor one party over the other. The elections in Florida, Ohio and Texas do not allow for significant mail in ballots thus it is much easier to tabulate their results. As a matter of fact, recent voting laws in each of those states were passed to try and limit voter participation.
Arizona elections are reliable and secure. The process is lengthy but worthwhile. I would encourage citizens who are on the Active Early Voting List (AEVL) to put their ballots in drop boxes or in the mail as soon as they get them which would speed up the tabulation of election results.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
You are not alone
The Colorado attack pushed me to finally write this.
There’s a lot I could say, I could mention how despite the shooter being found guilty of building a bomb and threatening to kill his grandparents, he was still able to purchase the weapons for his attack, despite Colorado’s so called “Red-Flag Check.”
Or how the shooter’s father was relieved to know his son slaughtered five people and injured 18, instead of him being a one of the club goers, as the former porn star was quoted saying, “You know Mormons don’t do gay. We don’t do gay. There’s no gays in the Mormon church. We don’t do gay.”
No. The killer does not deserve to be named or discussed right now.
I want to talk to the most vulnerable people we have here, in our own home.
Those who see the news and feel the cold sinking fear of being the next one.
Those who are alone, scared, and ashamed for something that they should never feel guilty about.
To those who struggle these coming holiday’s and every day with who they are, who they love, what they feel, and any sort of confusion that comes along with the journey of finding and accepting yourself.
You are loved.
You are real, valid, and seen.
Maybe not from your friends, family, coworkers, church or town.
You are seen by me, and everyone else who knows that who you are and feel doesn’t make you a monster, something to feel shame about, something to hide away or smother.
I know it’s hard, and it feels like you can’t make it.
But life is beautiful once you are able to go out as who you truly are, without those that push you down.
You are not alone.
Happy Holidays.
Tiffany Mejia
Concho
Republican turncoats
When the warmonger and globalist, John McCain, was our senator, conservatives by and large were willing to support him over the Democrat alternative.
When a constitutionalist and conservative like Kari Lake won the Republican primary, the establishment led by Karrin Taylor Robson, Chris Christe, Mike Pence and Liz Cheney have done everything they can to undermine a true American patriot. Venomous snakes would be too charitable a way to describe them.
If Katie Hobbs prevails in rigging this election with the help of the above-mentioned turncoats, freedom-loving Arizona will change completely.
The radical Biden agenda of open borders, endless wars, transgender indoctrination of our youngest students, mandates of all kinds with anyone questioning their authority, being labeled anti-government or terrorist, will become the norm.
Perhaps (Gregory) Jarrin will be appointed to run a re-education camp for those of us who believe in God, country and individual liberty.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
