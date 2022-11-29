Proud of Arizona’s election

The 2022 elections process in Arizona maximized voter participation. Our early voting by mail is second to none in the country. It was put into place by a bipartisan effort in 1991 to increase engagement in the most important part of our democracy: voting. However, each ballot needs to be checked for the appropriate signature. Given that over 2 million ballots this year were mailed out, it takes time to review each and every one. I am proud of the system in Arizona and the hard work put in by election officials.

