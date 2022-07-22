I am writing in response to Dave Mattaush's letter in the July 19, 2022, Independent. I have read other articles or letters from Dave in the past and this one as others are inaccurate or contain false information.

Becker Lake is currently classified as a blue ribbon fishery-catch and release, lure and fly only single barbless hook.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.