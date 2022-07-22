I am writing in response to Dave Mattaush's letter in the July 19, 2022, Independent. I have read other articles or letters from Dave in the past and this one as others are inaccurate or contain false information.
Becker Lake is currently classified as a blue ribbon fishery-catch and release, lure and fly only single barbless hook.
It has had this classification for about 10-12 years. Dave states that fishing is "terrible" at Becker lake since it has been at its current status.
I have been fishing Becker Lake for over 40 years. In my experience the fishing at Becker has never been as good as it has been in the last 10 years. The average fish is 18 inches and very healthy. It is not uncommon to catch 20 to 30 fish that big in a day. I call that quality fishing, hardly terrible.
Many fly fishers from Arizona and the west come to Becker every year as well as from local white mountain fly fishing clubs, and others in the state. Many stay in motels in Eagar and Springerville, and eat in local restaurants.
Becker Lake is currently one of the best fly fishing lakes in the Southwest and certainly the best in Arizona.
Where else can you catch 18-22 inch trout day after day, year after year.
Becker is stocked yearly with rainbow and tiger trout. Not Apache or Gila trout.
The fishing pier has been damaged by the high winds that we have in the area every spring. The Game and Fish Department has done major work on the pier to make it safe for anyone who would like to use it. it is currently not usable because of the extremely high winds this last spring.
