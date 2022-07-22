Profound history
I proudly fly my American flag with the following message:
“When Tyranny Becomes Law, Rebellion Becomes Duty Ill 1776.” “A free people aught not only Be armed and disciplined, But They should have sufficient arms And ammunition to maintain A status of independence from any who might Attempt to abuse them, Which would include Their own government.” George Washington.
History. Profound.
Nunzia Rametta
Show Low
Checking facts of Jan. 6
There are currently two primary contenders for the 2024 Presidential race, the current President and the former one. While circumstances and candidates may change before the election, both political parties and voters are conscientiously considering their options.
Many of those who support Trump suggest that the Democrats, the media and the nation should ignore what has been disclosed by the 1/6 Committee. They dismiss the testimony given under oath as irrelevant and a distraction. Really? Evidence of criminal activity is not relevant in deciding who is nominated to run for President?
Let’s review the findings of the Committee and see why these facts are relevant. First, remember those who have testified are Trump appointees, legal advisors, and staff who have worked for four years under his direction. Their sworn statements clearly portray the ex-President as the engineer of the train wreck of January sixth. His statements regarding the members of Congress, the police and the Capitol building show no remorse or concern. When told by the Secret Service that many of the crowd were carrying weapons, his response was “Who cares; they’re not here to harm me.” It was disclosed that Trump worked in secret with people who his legal advisors called “the crazies” to alter the outcome of the election by substituting fake electors for the legal ones. At one point Trump considered directing offices reporting to him to take unconstitutional actions and only backed down when the entire WH DOJ staff threatened mass resignations. This is the man who raised his middle finger and stuck it directly in the eye of democracy.
The testimony of the 1/6 Committee is far from a distraction. It paints a clear portrait of a man that his own staff called unhinged. It’s past time for the Republican party to part ways with a candidate only concerned with his own ego.
PS: For those who are interested in unvarnished facts regarding President Biden’s sale of oil to China, search two unbiased sources (Reuters and Market Realist) instead of Breitbart. Nothing illegal or questionable regarding his motives or actions.
David Moeller
Show Low
