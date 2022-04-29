Down a slippery slope
Editor,
I read with interest Norm Taylor’s oped. He makes a good thoughtful argument for his position. As a Christian it is my hope & prayer to help as many of those in need as is possible. I am concerned however, when we, Americans give up liberty for security! As Ben Franklin, I think said, WE LOSE BOTH! Do we really want to go down that slippery slope? The unintened consequences of making a law/mandate to force someone to do “the right thing”, will, in my opinion, create problems we have not considered!
I was so pleased to see the many VIEWPOINTS in the recent WMI publications! Thank you!
Jim Tapscott
Show Low
Democratic platform
Editor,
Democrats continue to protect the civil rights of the LGBTQ community as well as the health care rights of transgender peoples and women. Republicans have made these issues front and center in their push to limit the rights of these groups in our country in hopes of winning over voters. They are trying to stoke resentment and division instead of peace and harmony in the United States of America. It’s vile and illegal.
Democrats support gay and transgender rights. Certain Republican Governors don’t.
Governor Desantis in Florida just signed a bill that prevents schools from mentioning sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade. (Floridas Governor signs controversial law opponents dubbed “Don’t say Gay”, 3/28/22, NPR.org) I remember being taught about sexual reproduction in the fifth grade. There was no need for this law as this topic would not even be mentioned in early grade school except to create a culture war in the state of Florida. It is part of a Republican strategy, similar to 20 years ago , when the GOP came out against Gay Marriage and made it a litmus test for Republican politicians. They ultimately were wrong about the constitutionally protected rights for two men or women to marry. They are incorrect about trying to censor speech in school as well.
In Texas, Governor Abbot issued a letter that stated that “…delivering gender-affirming medical treatments to transgender youths constitutes child abuse under state law”. (Texas isn’t the only state denying essential medical care to trans youths, 3/10/22, Washington post.Com) This action too is done in an attempt to draw lines in the sand instead of love in one’s heart. This executive action has already been squashed by a Federal court.
Democrats have always supported a woman’s right to chose. Republican legislatures throughout the country are passing laws to limit the abortion rights of their constituents. Mississippi, Texas and Florida all recently passed laws limiting the abortion rights of their citizens. As many as 26 states could ban abortion if Roe vs Wade is overturned. Women’s rights are being attacked like never before. No matter what happens in June with the Supreme Court decision, abortion rights have always been another right upheld by our Constitution. Unfortunately, the highest court in the land has been poisoned by politics.
Republicans will continue to limit our rights if elected. The plan is to ban books in schools, outlaw abortion, limit the civil rights of all LGBTQ members, limit the voting rights of Americans of Color and ignore both subtle and blatant racism in our society. This platform is being pushed because Republicans realize they are now the minority party. Their conservative ideals appear to include shaming gays and transgender people, limiting a women’s choice, refusal to acknowledge ongoing racial disparity in wealth and health, no limits on gun rights despite the fact that the leading cause of child and teen mortality is now firearms (Firearms now top cause of death among children, adolescents, U-M analysis shows, 4/21/22, news.unicorn.edu) and attempting to stay politically relevant by lying about the 2020 election.
Democrats have put forward legislation to address every issue confronting Americans from inflation to crime yet Republicans continue to block it. Obstructionism is another ploy in the Republican play book. This fall we will have yet another choice to elect political leaders and actually address the issues that effect each of us on a daily basis. The choice is clear: hope, love and inclusion vs division, judgement and censorship.
Vote Democrat: Tom O’Halleran for US House of Representatives and Mark Kelly in the US Senate. They have both worked across part lines to pass legislation. They will both continue to allow us to move forward together instead of pulling us apart.
Gregory Jarrin, MD
Whiteriver
Thank you, donor
Editor,
Re: Two letters in the 4/22 edition (Happiness can only be found now & Organ donation — the ethics and the law)
In the first letter, the writer clearly states that she doesn’t think any of us are happy now. I am happy and it is directly relevant to the 2nd letter.
You see, it is because of the beautiful gift of life that I am still here. I was in full organ failure last year and received the call anyone on the transplant list is praying to receive — “Hi this is ____ the Transplant Coordinator and we have a ___ for you.” BTW, that call is still in the call list of my phone.
Those were the most beautiful words I have ever heard. Had the call not come, I would not be here today. I say that after seeing the Microbiology report. It was that bad.
Those on the list are struggling to survive. They want a chance to continue with their lives. Their families and loved ones want the same thing. They have to watch their loved one waste away and fight every day to survive.
I am lucky (and very happy) for a lot of reasons. The donor and their family, my wife Lynn, our very best friends Gary and Lynn and a whole lot of other people who supported me mentally (and around the house) while watching me get worse every day.
So, you see I am happy. My wife is happy. Our friends are happy. And believe it or not, I am certain that our dogs are happy. They too had to watch me getting worse.
From DonateLife.net, another person is added to the Transplant List every 9 minutes. 17 people die each day waiting for a donation. I plead with people to consider becoming an organ donor.
To my donor and their family: From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!
Jon Hurtado
Pinetop-Lakeside
Hopping along
Editor,
Today I will share a poetic story of a frog with you. A curious frog appears in a field. She collects her spring’s harvest and hops along as she does so. She smiles at the cherry blossoms that look down at her; she smiles at the clovers who joyfully chatter amongst themselves; she smiles at the sun glimmering into the lake which creates a shimmer; she smiles at the chamomile flowers peering out of the clovers at her; she smiles to herself as she hops. The little frog ribbits in response to the beauty that smiles upon her. “What a magical world...,” she ribbits. Once she finishes collecting her spring’s harvest of herbs and bugs along with her spring water, she hops on home. She arrives at her mushroom cottage next to her pond. The little frog enters her home. Once she does, she sets down her harvest on the oak wood table. She gets a fire going in a pit. Once the flames begin to dance, the frog sets her large cauldron atop the flames. The cauldron sits open with glee, ready to be filled. The frog fills the pot with the spring water she collected. As it boils, she prepares the harvest and watches the sun fall asleep into the clouds. The scents fill the cottage... The frog smiles to herself, grateful for the scents, for the flames dancing away, for the sun as it falls to sleep, for the moon showing itself at the end of the day.
What a pleasurable time of being in the present moment the frog had accomplished. It is important we all live as the frog does, to appreciate and find joy in the smallest things in life. To look at the sun or clouds every day and be simply happy because it is there. Looking at nature brings one into the present moment and allows room for simple joy and peace with the present instead of living inside our heads and being so focused on conflict and problems within life all the time. Try putting your phone away and stepping into your backyard, or some area outside just to be there for even five minutes. Completely in that moment, observe the world around you and feel it--feel your toes digging into the dirt and the earth, the wind gracing you, the sun touching you with its warmth. While there, observe the birds, the trees, the sky, the dirt, bugs, flowers, grass, rocks, anything that appears to you. Smile at it all, just like the little frog.
Sophie Dehombreux
Pinetop
Winning and losing
Editor,
“Now that I am here, don’t make any changes.” An understandable sentiment - but it has gone too far. We now have some folks in our community who reflexively oppose any development, especially commercial development. Unlike many of us, those anti-development folks generally don’t have children who need to find jobs here, and generally don’t depend on the local economy and hiring local employees.
Folks want good roads and good police - and those things are paid from commercial activity and taxes - we have no local property taxes. We could not sustain a town composed of trophy homes on big lots, owned by folks who only contribute to our economy for a few days or weeks each summer.
We live in an attractive location -- development is bound to occur. In our Town’s General Plan, we recognize that inevitability and the focus is on quality, not quantity.
We recently had a quality project - an RV resort. Initially the developer sought a cooperative relationship with his neighbors. His project even included giving them access to his property for hiking and recreation.
The anti-development folks mounted a hostile campaign and managed to defeat the project - a hollow victory. The neighbors are no longer welcome to enjoy the property and nothing can bring back what they have lost. The Town lost a quality development that would have contributed to our tourist economy, provided jobs and contributed tax dollars to support our Town.
The latest census showed a decline in year-round residents in Pinetop-Lakeside. Existing housing is being converted to vacation rentals and new construction is focused on summer homes. We have fewer and fewer year-round residents.
That is the ultimate irony. The anti-development folks have an undiminished zeal to “keep this town what is it.” Actually, they are making the town into a place with a declining population of the kind of people who live here and make a town what it is.
Jim Snitzer
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.