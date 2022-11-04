With less than one week before the midterm election, I hope you all are ready to vote. You may want to ask yourselves a few questions. Do you deserve a safe and secure country? Do you deserve leaders who embrace, celebrate and follow the US Constitution? Do you deserve police that enforce the laws and protect the public? Do you deserve schools that teach students and not indoctrinate them? Do you deserve government policies that help the citizens and not punish them. Do you deserve to be called racist, white supremacist, Nazi, a hater when you disagree with anyone? Do you deserve to lied to in the name of national security? These are a few question that may come up in the next week. Remember, this is our country, the greatest country in the world and it’s up to us to question our leaders and question the direction we are going. Get out and vote and God bless America!
Ron Heimer
Show Low
Zimmerman off base
Ron Zimmerman’s “Disaster unfolds in England politics” (Letters, 10/28) won’t win any prizes for economic analysis except maybe the Joe Biden “Milton Friedman’s not running the show anymore” award — a famous quote from Biden.
It is unlikely that Biden or Zimmerman have ever read Friedman, who won the Nobel Prize for Economics. The evidence for this is Biden’s train wreck of an economy and Zimmerman’s absurd assertion that Prime Minister Liz Truss’s “failed policy of supply side economics” wrecked the British economy in her six weeks in office. Six weeks? Seriously? It has taken Joe nearly two years to wreck ours.
The terms “voodoo economics” and “trickle- down economics” are not economic terms. They were coined by Democrats in the Reagan-Bush eras to discredit their economic policies derived in part from Friedman’s monetarism and “supply-side economics.”
As always, critical thinking is distorted by politics now as well as then. Zimmerman concludes, “This is the same economic policy Republicans seek to impose yet again” after cherry-picking data from the usual progressive sources, e.g. The Center For American Progress.
Zimmerman does not offer a Democrat alternative. Small wonder. Trump cut taxes across the board, cut government regulation, and gave Joe Biden a relatively healthy economy.
As we have seen, Joe has given us crippling inflation, the highest fuel prices in 50 years, supply chain crises and record small business closures. We don’t need an economics lesson from another partisan propagandist. We are experiencing what Democrat economic policies have brought us.
Steve Neely
Show Low
Hobbs best
choice for Az
Violence and misinformation will not prevent the election from taking place and the victory of Katie Hobbs for governor. She has spent 11 years in public office. She has dedicated her life, literally, to protecting democracy. Continuing to campaign despite death threats and a recent break in at her election headquarters, Katie Hobbs has shown she has the experience, the commitment and the courage to be the next governor of Arizona.
Her opponent has no qualifications to run our state. The former TV reporter, Kari Lake, has spread dangerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She has made up another blatant untruth that the theft of a computer and a camera from Katie Hobbs office was staged. She has encouraged vigilantes with weapons to intimidate voters at valid election drop boxes despite zero proof that there has been fraudulent ballots dropped off.
“The documentary “2000 Mules” does not provide any concrete, verifiable evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Technology and election integrity experts consulted by Reuters also did not find the geolocation, surveillance or any other information presented showed plausible evidence of fraud.” (Fact Check-Does “2000 Mules” provide evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election?, 5/27/22, Reuters.com)
Reject the violence and misinformation. Vote for Katie Hobbs for governor and other Democrats up and down the ballot.
Carrying a gun and trying to intimidate fellow Arizona citizens trying to vote doesn’t make you brave. Voting with your mail in ballot at an election dropbox for candidates with outstanding qualifications and a detailed plan to improve your life, does.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
GOP signs dominate area
Look at the election signs along the streets. Early on in the election Democrats put up a batch of signs for all their candidates.
Recently I was driving around, and I noticed many of those signs were gone. So, I did an inventory. Over 50% of the Democrat signs were gone. Democrats have replaced some of those signs with new ones. And even some of those have disappeared. One I noticed was put up Wednesday, gone Saturday. Yet the Republican signs were seemingly untouched.
In fact, there are over 100 Republican signs for Republican candidates, resulting in several hundred Republican signs in that area. Compared to a few dozen Democrat signs. What accounts for this disparity?
Who is taking these signs, and why mainly the Democrat signs? Why do the Republican signs appear to be relatively unaffected?
Larry Romo
Lakeside
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.