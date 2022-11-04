Questions before voting

With less than one week before the midterm election, I hope you all are ready to vote. You may want to ask yourselves a few questions. Do you deserve a safe and secure country? Do you deserve leaders who embrace, celebrate and follow the US Constitution? Do you deserve police that enforce the laws and protect the public? Do you deserve schools that teach students and not indoctrinate them? Do you deserve government policies that help the citizens and not punish them. Do you deserve to be called racist, white supremacist, Nazi, a hater when you disagree with anyone? Do you deserve to lied to in the name of national security? These are a few question that may come up in the next week. Remember, this is our country, the greatest country in the world and it’s up to us to question our leaders and question the direction we are going. Get out and vote and God bless America!

