Behind the scenes candidate information: I was texted by my dear friend Senator Wendy Rogers to meet her outside of a candidate event in Gold Canyon. Upon arrival, speaker Kari Lake broke out into a group prayer. I was incredibly impressed as this was something that Senator Rogers does as well. The cameramen were not rolling. They respectfully stood around us with their heads down. Inside, the crowd and the noise was amazing! Folks were chanting, “Kari, Kari, Kari!” While on stage, Kari Lake asked Senator Rogers to come up to join her and the audience went positively wild with the impromptu request. After the event, Lake and Rogers were swamped with reporters. Regardless of their celebrity status, I have witnessed them both many times in their real life scenarios and they are both truly the real deal. I look forward to the next prayer circle!
Heather Leigh Wallace
Queen Valley
Support for Wendy Rogers
I just wanted to say we need more America First Senators in our legislature like Wendy Rogers. She is not afraid to stand up and fight for what’s right and just. She is a pro-life, pro 2nd Amendment freedom loving patriot. She is a true believer in the 1st Amendment and has been land blasted by the left and even her peers for exercising that right! She has done great things for the people of Arizona and our country, so let’s not forget that! Everyone who can, should vote for Wendy Rogers for re-election.
Miki Robakowski
Tempe
Too many conservative articles
Interesting that a very high percentage of recent opinion pieces have been from extreme biased conservative publications. Is the WMI being paid to run these heavily slanted articles?
