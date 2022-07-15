Slippery deal going on with oil business
President Biden just sold or gave millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserves to China. Maybe not directly but they got it. Some might think that those reserves belong to the oil companies but, they belong to the US. The oil companies in lieu of cash payments to the Federal Government for royalties the oil companies pay with oil which is stored in underground salt mines in Texas and Louisiana. These royalties are for the drilling rights on Federal land. If the Biden administration sold the oil back to the oil companies, why wasn’t it stipulated that the oil must be refined and used here in the US? As it is Sinopec, a business that Hunter Biden has or had dealings with while his father was VP, got millions of barrels of that oil. Seems to be a bit odd to me that a business which the son of the sitting president is involved with, gets a big payday at our expense. This need to be investigated. If there is a connection from the CCP to the White House there needs to be an impeachment and jail time for all those involved.
John Ebert
Pinedale
Democrats’ actions require investigating
Isn’t it interesting that the only thing Democrats have to talk about is the Jan. 6th hearings? They can’t talk about their accomplishments because there are none so instead of really doing something for the country and the people they claim to represent they go after former Pres. Trump to deflect what they are really doing. Why aren’t they having a congressional investigation into the Biden family. Why no investigation into the riots in various states that left hundreds of police officers injured and more than a dozen people murdered. Why aren’t they looking into Kamala Harris’s participation in raising bail money for the rioters. Whether you like Donald Trump or not he is out of office. Where is the concern for our current President who is aiding and abetting the criminal cartels in human smuggling, drug smuggling, murder, rape and child abuse. Over 100K Americans dead from Fentynal overdoses and where does that come from, China via the Mexican cartels. He encouraged people to protest at Supreme Court Justices’ homes when it is against Federal Law to do so. Biden took an oath to protect this nation from all enemies foreign and domestic and yet he allows millions of illegals from numerous countries to invade our southern border and he has never even gone there, because he just doesn’t care.
Lee Hendrickson
Show Low
Democrats support US values
Gas prices are decreasing. A gallon of gas in New Mexico yesterday was $3.88 a gallon and $4.55 at The Hondah Casino. Over 375,000 people were hired for jobs in the United States in June 2022. Unemployment is 3.6%, the lowest it has been in 50 years. Interest rates have been increased just enough to help stem the demand for cars, houses and other goods with the hope of stabilizing or even decreasing prices.
It is amazing the rhetoric that is used to describe economic policy and the faulty misinformation used to belittle political opponents. Leading Democrats are not socialists. Socialism is “a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.” (Languages.oup.Com) Democrats promote capitalism, small business, environmentally sound policy that is promoting the transition of fossil fuels to green energy, the use of federal funds to assist individuals who are at or below the poverty level. Different types of Federal Assistance in Arizona includes SNAP — supplemental nutrition assistance — and CA — Cash Assistance. Democrats also have passed laws to enact Federal medical assistance for the elderly — Medicare — for those with low incomes — Medicaid — and for others who have a job but no medical insurance through the ACA — the Affordable Care Act.
President Biden, Senator Mark Kelly and Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran support Federal policies that have resulted in historic job growth locally and nationally, increased Federal interest rates that are slowing down inflation, Federal assistance for food or money for those in need and Federal programs that has resulted in medical care for nearly every American.
These are not socialist values. These are American values.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
‘Gun homicides’ theory off base
I take exception with letter writer Ron Zimmerman that the “epidemic of gun homicides is not hard to understand.” The problem in a nutshell, according to him, is described in the results of Gallup’s November 2020 poll. This data is derived from 1,035 telephone interviews conducted over two weeks across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. 20 people per state and DC? Certainly, this is not a definitive study upon which one should base their theories or any national policy.
Mr. Zimmerman feels that the mere possession of firearms is the cause of the high homicide rates by firearm in the United States and provides data to “prove” that more regulation leads to less death. I wonder how he would explain the 28 gun homicides in restrictive Chicago this year between July 1-11 (Chicago Sun-Times).
Among his onerous and unconstitutional recommendations is a call for top secret security level investigations for every firearm transfer. Having undergone such a clearance, I can tell you it can take 6-8 months with permission to access your personal, family, friends, financial, legal, employment, and medical histories. It includes field interviews by investigators and is no small task. According to the National Instant Background Check System (doesn’t count private transfers) about 18.8 million guns were sold in 2021. Under Zimmerman’s law, an average of 51,507 requests would have been submitted for investigation every day of the year just for FFL transfers. Add private transfers to that. The Counterintelligence and Security Agency website states they presently conduct about 2 million investigations (including lower level confidential and secret) per year. Anyone can see the math adds up to a massive federal bureaucracy expansion or the virtual end of legal sales. Unless America becomes the old U.S.S.R. that isn’t going to happen.
I would posit that it is the people that commit illegal acts using a firearm that are the issue. That is the “hard to understand” part the Zimmermans of the world do not want to address. Gang presence, drug use, poverty, fatherless homes, local governments refusing to incarcerate criminals, and more contribute to unlawful activity of all sorts including gun violence. Those are social issues where deep digging would have to take place. It’s just easier for would-be regulators to say old Ned shouldn’t have a gun (or several) because some should-have-been-red-flagged wing nut went off violently in Highland Park.
Mark Griego
Pinetop
