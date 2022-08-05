Liam McGowen

Liam Matthew McGowen was born in Mesa, Arizona on January 5, 2008 as the last born in a set of triplet boys to his parents Matthew and Laurie McGowen.  He and his brothers Carter and Mason were welcomed home by their big sister Grace and was easy to tell apart with his red hair and sweet personality.  Liam’s last day with us here physically ended on June 22, 2022 and will be forever missed.

The McGowen family relocated to Pinetop, Arizona in 2013 and immediately developed a loving and supportive relationship in the community making it easy to call home.  Liam thrived in this new outdoor environment enjoying kayaking, biking, fishing, and hunting with family and friends.

