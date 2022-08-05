Liam McGowen

Liam Matthew McGowen was born in Mesa, Arizona on January 5, 2008 as the last born in a set of triplet boys to his parents Matthew and Laurie McGowen. He and his brothers Carter and Mason were welcomed home by their big sister Grace and was easy to tell apart with his red hair and sweet personality. Liam’s last day with us here physically ended on June 22, 2022 and will be forever missed.
The McGowen family relocated to Pinetop, Arizona in 2013 and immediately developed a loving and supportive relationship in the community making it easy to call home. Liam thrived in this new outdoor environment enjoying kayaking, biking, fishing, and hunting with family and friends.
Liam’s true passion was athletics whether he was playing football, basketball, baseball, or track he poured his heart into it. He enjoyed watching anything sports related and loved critiquing the decisions made by Phoenix Suns or Philadelphia Eagles coaches for not listening to his advice.
Liam graduated from Blue Ridge junior high in May of this year. He was recognized by his teachers and peers for his willingness to helps others and his genuine personality. Liam will always be remembered for his sense of humor, mischievous smirk, and for the kindness he showed everyone.
The McGowen family is forever grateful to their family, friends, and especially the White Mountain community. All the continued love, kindness, generosity, and especially prayers have been felt and are so meaningful to the family during these difficult times. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts we love you.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign our online guestbook or to send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.