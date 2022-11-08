Let’s face it.
Life ain’t fair.
For instance, we live in the White Mountains and everyone else, well, lives somewhere else.
Take the weather.
Last week, the Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside area was handed its first real snowfall of the season. More snow could come in the next couple of days, but more likely rain will occur.
And the rest of the West? Well, actually, the region is still in the grip of the worst drought in 1,200 years.
The federal government is threatening to impose even more drastic water rationing on the seven states that get water from the Colorado River. If there are no rations, Lake Powell and Lake Mead are projected to drop to “dead pool” in the next couple of years. That would mean Arizona, California and Nevada won’t get any Colorado River water at all.
By contrast, the White Mountains remain the wettest corner of the state – with the record-setting monsoon so far followed by an early-winter storm.
Last week’s storm brought a welcome extension of a wet monsoon winter, although severe-to-exceptional drought continues across much of the West.
This week’s forecast calls for a 10%-to-40% chance of more rain in Show Low, or maybe snow, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Thursday, in the midst of the storm, the Salt River gushed into Roosevelt Lake at 275 cubic feet per second.
Roosevelt Lake remains at 61% capacity. The rest of the Salt River Project reservoirs remain at 80% or 90% full.
Not so much over on the Colorado River. Lake Mead is now 183 feet below full pool – about 20 feet below the level at this time last year.
The seven states getting water from the Colorado River reservoirs blew through an August deadline to agree on a plan to drastically reduce water use if the drought continues. Arizona gets about a third of its water from the Central Arizona Project, which diverts water from below Lake Mead. So now the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says it is drawing up plans to impose cuts. Arizona has already given up 512,000 of its 2.8 million acre-foot allotment and will lose another 80,000 acre-feet next year even under the current formulas.
Last week most of Arizona remained “abnormally dry” with a sliver of “moderate drought” along the Colorado River. Colorado and New Mexico remained in similar shape.
By contrast, almost all of California remained in severe to exceptional drought, with the state’s normal fire season just starting.
The severe to exceptional drought also gripped all of Nevada and Utah, as well as much of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.
The National Weather Service still maintains that the almost unprecedented third La Niña winter in a row will produce a warm, dry winter in most of the Southwest and California – but might paradoxically produce a normally wet, warm winter in Arizona and a wetter than normal winter in Oregon and maybe Washington.
If the NWS is right, California could face another awful wildfire year and much of the West will face deep cuts in the water supply.
But the weather’s gotten weird all over – so the poor forecasters are including all kinds of wiggle words in their forecast. As the planet warms, the experts don’t really know what constitutes the “new normal.”
The 2.2 Fahrenheit degree average increase in temperatures attributed in some measure to the heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere certainly doesn’t help, according to a recent study published in Nature Climate Change. The increasingly sophisticated computer climate models suggest that 42% of the current drought can be attributed to the human-caused greenhouse effect.
Estimates suggest we’re currently in the 22nd year of the worst drought in the U.S. in 1,200 years.
Oddly enough, other studies suggest that the warming trend will produce more extreme weather in Arizona with extra-wet flood years alternating unpredictable with bone-dry drought years.
That will likely cause all kinds of havoc for California and Arizona cities dependent on the Colorado River.
Not so much for the White Mountains.
That said, the White Mountains remains almost entirely dependent on groundwater pumping, and water managers are worried about well-level declines.
Still, that beats the rest of the state – either dependent on the Colorado River or facing rapid drawdowns of the water table.
But, again, life ain’t fair. Hope you threw some snowballs last week.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.