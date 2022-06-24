Every time a Pixar animated feature comes to the screen my heart skips a beat.
At the top of their game, the Pixar Studios people cannot be bested. They create not just visual delights but wonderful stories with engaging characters. And the characters please and engage adults as well as the younger set. With the very mildest of ratings, this movie will be one the entire family can and will enjoy.
Buzz Lightyear, oh boy. “To infinity and beyond.”
Writer/director Angus MacLane (born in California) has a long relationship with Pixar in various roles. Most importantly, he co-directed “Finding Dory,” one of the top-tier Pixar films. “Lightyear” marks his directorial debut as a singleton.
Voice actors hired for the film include Chris Evans, now world-famous in “Captain America.” He provides the voice to Buzz Lightyear. James Brolin, father of Josh Brolin and husband to Barbara Streisand, voices an older version of the Space Ranger. New Zealander Taika Waititi provides his voice as well. Waititi is a director of some fame (“What we do in the Shadows”) and also acts. He played the deranged computer magnate in the recent hit “Free Guy.”
In the setup of the story we watch the childrens film upon which the action toy, Buzz Lightyear, is based. We see the animated kids movie that Andy, the child in the four “Toy Story” films, watched. The movie makers omitted everything that made the “Toy Story” movies so wonderful. The sidekick animal is simply a magic device to further the plot when the characters need a miracle, not an engaging personality. Since the movie we watch is the movie the kids in “Toy Story” watched, we have none of the human/toy interaction with the toys constantly looking out for the best interests of their kids, one of the most charming aspects of the series.
In “Finding Dory,” we meet a long series of interesting and unusual personalities. We have surfer-dude sea turtles and Dory herself, a good-hearted fish with a positive attitude and a mental disability. We have nothing like that here. It was as if Disney had sucked the magic out of the famous Pixar creativity.
Not that the target audience will notice. There is plenty of color and motion to entertain smaller children. But parents and grandparents who go to the flickers with the kids will not be amazed or delighted as they were so often with other Pixar products.
Despite its stellar antecedents, the three-sawblade “Lightyear” does not meet its potential. The wealthy producers allowed a stunning $200 million to make this animated feature film. The PG-rated film runs for 1 hour 40 minutes.
