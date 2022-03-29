Heber Little League will have its opening ceremony on April 16 at Mogollon High School.
Arizona Diamondbacks mascot Baxter the Bobcat will be present to celebrate the D-backs Give Back Youth Jersey Program.
The Arizona Diamondbacks and their sponsors awarded dollars and jerseys to local Little League programs and have several opportunities for Arizona-based Little League programs to receive dollars for sports equipment, field grants, scholarships and grants.
The D-backs’ Give Back Youth Jersey Program provides youth baseball and softball leagues across Arizona with high-quality jerseys and caps at no cost.
Heber Little League received the Youth Jersey Program, along with Show Low Little League. Heber also applied for the Play Ball Fund Grant Program; the grant will give $1,000 to support player equipment, training for youth players or coaches, assistance with player fees or facility upgrades.
“We need these grants. Our local sponsors and volunteers to help continue the program that local volunteers worked so hard to grow, they love these kids and put in so much time,” said Tara Tenney, vice president of Heber Little League.
Tenney thanked previous Heber Little League organizers Alisa Hall, Bill Becroft, Laron Porter and Katie Bryce, among others, for building an excellent program for the local youth. She also thanked her volunteer coaches, local sponsors and the board for their endless help.
Tenney is now waiting to find out from the D-backs if the Little League will receive the Play Ball Fund grant for the 2022 season.
Tenney and her husband, Ben, are set to resign from management of Heber Little League at the end of the season. The Tenneys have devoted 10 years to Heber Little League and will remain active as volunteer coaching staff and will help with the transition.
Victor Chavez, the Show Low Little League president and Juniors coach (ages 13-14), said, “The funding from the D-backs’ programs and local sponsors such as Show Low Ford and T-Mobile is a big help.”
Chavez thanked the Show Low Little League board and said, “Without them and their hard work the season would not be possible. The D-backs and their partners are proud to support youth baseball and softball across the state.”
In 2006, the D-backs and Arizona Public Service Co. donated the Williams Family Field in Show Low, and it is still being used by Show Low Little League.
The White Mountain Apache Tribe in Whiteriver also received the D-backs Give Back Youth Jersey Program. The tribe also received D-back foundation dollars in collaboration with Resolution Copper for a community heritage baseball and softball field to host WMAT Little League games, regional Little League games, tournaments and community events. The groundbreaking ceremony was conducted on March 23.
Dustin Payne, D-backs director of strategic community partnership and programs, said, “We are so proud of the players and the many volunteers that are helping make (Little League) thrive in the White Mountains and we are looking forward to strengthening our relationship with Show Low, Heber and the surrounding communities for years to come.”
The combination of financial support from the D-backs, their sponsors and local sponsors assist league volunteers in focusing on the children, growing the program, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship and establishing a set of values to guide the local youth into adulthood.
The April 16 event will have free food for veterans and children. Several organizations, such as the local Boy Scouts, American Legion Riders Post 86, and the Heber Fire Department, will participate in the opening ceremonies.
For more information for Heber Little League, call Tenney at 928-243-7625, and for Show Low Little League, call Chavez at 928-242-7529.
