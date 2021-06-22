HEBER-OVERGAARD — Skies were looking good this morning as we drive through Heber Overgaard for a look. The town was quiet with many evacuated yesterday at the north end of town. The south end of town is in Set mode with the Ready, Set, Go program. Many of our businesses are closed until further notice.
This update is from Inciweb. Wyrick fires has burned 7,100 acres and is 0% contained. Wyrick fire began Sunday, June 19. We also have the West Chev Fire burning near. The acreage listed is from the infra flight last night.
At this moment we have disturbing news that they are slurry bombing now and the hot shots are staging at CAPPS.
There are flames on top of hills behind Mustang high school at this moment.
There is panic and confusion because of roads opening and closing and hard and soft closings, this is because of the fluidity of the fire and new spot fires starting, so be patient and get the up to date information. Visit Navajo County Emergency Management for additional information about Ready, Set, Go mode and be ready. All roads are blocked for upcoming traffic and used
for evacuees only. Dial 311 for current fires.
On the positive side of this there is a potential for showers and thunderstorms to develop over the area today and Wednesday.
We have had tremendous air traffic assisting fire fighting efforts; air tankers and helicopters dropping water buckets all day Monday and today.
Pray they can keep these fires behind the fire line. Pray for the firefighters, pilots and first responders. Pray for rain. We all know there is power in prayer. Heber-Overgaard community have big hearts, our community is making huge efforts to feed and water and offer help to the crews throughout these past days.
