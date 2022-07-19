I lived on solar and wind energy for 22 years. My husband and I put in solar and wind, but not to be green. It was because the power grid was 2 miles away from our property line.

At the time it would cost more money to bring electricity to our property and then to the residence, than install a solar system and a wind generator.

