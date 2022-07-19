I lived on solar and wind energy for 22 years. My husband and I put in solar and wind, but not to be green. It was because the power grid was 2 miles away from our property line.
At the time it would cost more money to bring electricity to our property and then to the residence, than install a solar system and a wind generator.
During the 22 years we lived with batteries that failed, the destruction of three wind generators during windstorms, and solar panels that lost a tremendous amount of their efficiency during heavy snow or ice.
We used a gasoline generator to resupply the batteries when the sun did not shine and the wind did not blow, and when environmental conditions required. We used a generator sometimes instead of the system to pump water from the well into an above ground 1,500-gallon tank.
The well pump consumes power from the batteries and if the batteries get below a certain level, the system is designed to shut off the electricity to avoid harming the batteries. The same applies if you get too much energy into the batteries, the system will shut off.
Eventually technology improved and the panels became more efficient, and the wind generators became more durable. Batteries went from 12 golf cart size, to three lithium batteries the size of two golf cart batteries put together.
Though the lithium batteries are less maintenance, they are more toxic and require special disposition. The shelf life of about 10 years, cost $8,000 replacement fee just three years ago. And if prior to those 10 years a battery should go bad, you just cannot replace the single battery. You must replace all of them otherwise the new battery will drain the older batteries.
The system regulates the power from the solar panels and the wind generator and have multiple dials which give you the watts and amps of your consumption.
If you have financial means, you can install a large system which will permit you to live without changing your lifestyle. You will be able to turn on every appliance and every light in the house, 24 hours a day, and may not even need a backup generator in the event of no sun or no wind. However, if you are the ordinary citizen with limited means to afford a large system, you must learn how to adjust your “use behavior.” At the beginning this was difficult because I had lived on the grid for 45 years and used unlimited electricity.
What we learned through trial and error was that we had to change all incandescent light bulbs to energy-efficient bulbs. We used large-consuming appliances prior to 2 in the afternoon. Doing laundry, running a dish washer, using the furnace or using high-consumption kitchen appliances were used early in the day. From 2 p.m. until sunset, the batteries needed to replenish so that you had energy through the night.
We had a 250-gallon propane tank which fueled our stove/oven, hot water heater and household furnace. The furnace consumed a considerable amount of propane and consumed the power in the batteries if there was not sufficient sun and wind to resupply the batteries while the furnace was in use. We installed a wood-burning stove and used it for 20 years instead of our furnace to conserve propane and the wear and tear on our batteries.
Having a company visit required that we instruct them in the need to turn out lights when leaving a room and disconnecting at night those items (except for big-screen TV) that use power even though it is off.
Most solar companies have statistics of the number of watts/amps that lights, appliances and electronics draw so that you can plan your daily energy consumption. This information determines the number of solar panels, wind generators and batteries that you may need to have a system with which you can live.
I have now sold my property and have moved into town and am back on the grid. It is wonderful. Yes, we have occasional power outages due to overload or severe storm, but it is nice to leave a light on and use a crock pot to cook a meal or do the laundry even in the afternoon.
It was an adventure living off the grid and I learned a lot. I have learned that the solar and wind industry is not able to fuel a complete city for 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Take Las Vegas as an example of a “city that never sleeps.”
With all the power the city consumes if they go green, they will end up in the dark. Solar and wind may be able to supplement energy use, but it will never in our lifetime replace what we have available in great quantities — petroleum and natural gas.
Going totally green is a foolish, pie in the sky idea. I will never live on solar and wind again.
