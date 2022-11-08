On Halloween morning, local band Midnight Moon performed live music for a group of Show Low seniors.
The small, intimate concert was held at White Mountain Villas, a senior living community located just south of the Show Low Senior Center. A small lunch was held for the seniors who reside there, and Midnight Moon was available to keep the Halloween spirit in tact.
Midnight Moon consists of Jeanne Danowski and Roger Wade. Just before their two-hour long performance, they explained why they decided to spend their Halloween at WMV. Wade said, “We never pass a chance to do anything like this. These folks loving having the live music; they get up and start dancing every time.” The pair’s travel time was short because they live at WMV, meaning they were also being able to play for their own neighbors.
Danowski and Wade have lived at WMV since last October, but their history with Show Low goes back long before then. For over 17 years, Danowski and Wade have spent time traveling back and forth between the White Mountains and the valley, performing anywhere that’ll give them the time to do so.
Danowski said, “When we first started, we played for tips for anyone who would be willing to listen. When we found ourselves on the Mountain, we found a few places willing to give us regular nights, so it made sense for us to make the move up here. We still commute to the valley to play, but at least we don’t have to deal with the heat longer than a day or two.”
The pair decided to make the move to Show Low permanently when Danowski’s diagnosis with Hashimoto's disease made it difficult for her to perform in the valley. Wade said, “We love it up here too much to consider leaving. Really, we love the people. This community really carried us through some tough times, so we make it a priority now to give back when we can.” Danowski followed with, “We’ll never say no to a veteran’s event or a fundraiser. Anything like that, we’re always game for. If the crowd is willing to have a good time and laugh with us for a while, we’re always good for it.”
The pair specialize in 50’s, 60’s, 70’s rock, big band, blues, and old country. At 67, Danowski sings soothing melodies while Wade sings and plays keyboard. Wade is 72 years old, meaning there is more than 100 years’ worth of musical background between the two of them (Danowski started singing when she was 8 and Wade began playing guitar at age 6.) Wade estimates that they have an open catalogue of roughly 2,400 songs they have to choose from, saying, “We like to stay fresh and never play something too many times.”
This tends to be difficult, since they often play by request with no set list in mind. Danowski said, “Every crowd is different. They have different tastes, passions, and moods, so we let them decide the sounds for the evening.” She speculates this why specific venues will have them back so often, saying, “I think they like never getting the same thing twice, unless (Wade) ends up doing ‘My Way’. That one never fails to get people going.”
This was put to the test Halloween morning, when Wade performed his rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic. Wade’s nearly perfect performance clearly resonated with the lunch attendees, even drawing tears from Winnie Bradshaw, a WMV resident who became overflowed with emotion while dancing with her daughter, Wanda Cheso. Bradshaw, 91, said, “I grew up listening to that song, and it was just as I remembered it. He really did it justice.”
When asked what they have planned for the future, Danowski referenced their lack of a setlist, saying, “Does it look like much out in advance? We’re going with the flow, wherever God guides us.” Wade said, “It’s by the grace of God that we have an opportunity to do this for a living. He put us in this beautiful home among these beautiful people, so we have to keep working hard to keep earning it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.