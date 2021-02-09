WHITE MOUNTAINS — The sale of recreational marijuana, called adult use marijuana is underway in both of the Mountain’s “co-located” medical marijuana dispensaries. Kompo in Taylor began selling adult use marijuana on Monday, Feb. 1, and hosted a “big sale” the following Friday. Green Hills Patient Center in Show Low began the sale of recreational marijuana Thursday, Feb. 4. At Green Hills, “Recreational sales will be limited to the general public to the hours of 1-6 p.m. weekdays for the next two weeks. Medical marijuana users are allowed to shop in the mornings and anytime in the afternoon. Medical and recreational purchases can be made anytime they are open on Saturdays. Green Hills is located at 3191 S. White Mountain Road in Show Low,” according to a Facebook post.
The Independent travelled to Kompo on Saturday to see how things were going. The place wasn’t exactly hopping, and traffic for Green Hills didn’t seem heavier, either. When asked about the traffic at Kompo for the big sale day, an employee described business that day as “steady.”
Customers are now grouped into two types — medical card holders and adult use shoppers and it seems the medical buyer has an advantage. First, they can buy up to two and on-half ounces every two weeks, as opposed to being able to possess one ounce at any time, the restriction on the adult user. Adults users also pay just about 25% as taxes according to a poster in the lobby at Kompo. That includes state and local sales taxes plus a 16% “excise tax” levied by the state upon adult recreational users, but not card holders. Medical users also may shop anytime at Green Hills during business hours. For the first two weeks, hours for other shoppers are in the afternoons only.
Kompo was considering moving to Show Low along Penrod Road, but a representative of the dispensary didn’t have a time frame for the move and said “it was still a work in progress.” Pinetop-Lakeside is considering an ordinance barring such a facility in that town as recommended by the town’s planning and zoning commission in Nov. 12. Conversely, Copperstate Farms, a large grow operation in Snowflake is the town’s largest employer, and the town of Springerville has a marijuana-growing and infusion operation going up near that town’s airport.
(1) comment
Pot's legal? The ER must be overwhelmed with children who ate gummies right? The roads are blocked by the wreckage of all the impaired drivers and the green smoke is so thick you can't see across the street! Glad this was a non-event!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.