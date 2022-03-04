SHOW LOW — Moviegoers will have an opportunity to see one of its own White Mountain actors in action when “Heart of the Gun” premieres at Village 8 Theatres on March 11.
J.D. Pepper, a local firefighter with Timber Mesa Fire Department, plays a lead role in the film.
This is the third movie in the last year that Pepper has starred in.
“Travis Mills, the director, contacted me to ask if I knew an area to film a location,” Pepper said. “He sent me the script to be the location manager, and then one of the Hollywood actors backed out due to COVID. Travis asked me if I would consider taking the part, and I agreed.”
Pepper plays Jack Travers, an Army doctor who who deserts his post to go looking for the wife who left him years ago.
During a raging rainstorm, Travers comes across a violent crime scene — two wagons have been raided and their occupants murdered, but Travers finds one survivor: Sarah, a woman left for dead by the marauders.
He helps her recuperate, and the two set out together on the quest to find Travers’ wife — but they are hunted by the cavalry, attacked by deranged warriors and tracked by Apache warriors.
This movie is a full-length, two-hour feature film, and is part of Travis Mills’ 2020 project “12 Westerns in 12 Months” series, where the director and filmmaker made a movie a month.
Previously, Pepper also starred in Mills’ “The Pleasant Valley War,” which was based on the true story of the bloodiest family feud in Arizona history, where the Grahams and the Tewksburys fought over grazing rights for the former’s cattle and the latter’s sheep.
“But unlike that movie, ‘Year of the Gun’ is a made-up western, like ‘Unforgiven,’” Mills said.
From 35 to 50 men were killed during the Pleasant Valley War with Holbrook and Globe being the sites of some of the bloodiest fights. The violence in this conflict was unprecedented — killings of children, the beheadings of corpses and allowing the dead bodies of victims to be devoured by hogs.
Pepper got into acting three or four years ago.
“I auditioned for a movie called “A Guide to Gunfighters,” he said. “I never imagined that I would get a call back, but they sent me a contract.”
Since that time, he’s done three movies in the past year. “It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve met people everywhere.”
Director Mills said he launched his film company in 2010 in Phoenix.
“It all began because I stayed friends with a film professor, Gus Edwards, .. and then we ended up creating Running Wild Films,” he said. “I had done movies before that, but that was the true moment when I went full time. I’ve made 25 films and over 100 short projects.”
He writes the scripts for all his movies, and hires the actors — many of whom are well-known in the western movie world.
John Marrs, who is an actor from Tucson and looks the part of a rugged cowboy, is an accomplished horse man and gun handler, stars as the male lead in “Year of the Gun.” His role is based somewhat off of the late actor James Stewart’s character in “Naked Spur,” Mills said. Amber Rose Mason plays the female lead in the movie. The late Jay Pickett, is also part of the cast.
Pickett passed away earlier this year sitting on a horse while making the movie, “Treasure Valley,” which was also a Travis Mills film.
“Year of the Gun” played recently in Payson, and was sold out every show, Pepper said.
The movie crew are hoping for a similar turnout in Lakeside.
Both Travis Mills and JD Pepper will be on hand at the premiere showing in the White Mountains, so moviegoers will have a chance to meet them.
