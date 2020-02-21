COLUMBIA, Ky. – Zachary Fernau has signed for a cycling scholarship with Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, to the Blue Raider Cycling program.
Fernau, of Show Low, is currently attending Arizona State University Digital Prep High School and has accumulated 24 college credit. He will gradute this spring.
Fernau has successfully competed in numerous cycling races including mountain biking and road racing.
“I came across Zach when he was just a junior in high school and we stayed in contact and I got to see him race in person at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship this summer in Winter Park, Colorado. After seeing his ability and how he uses his tactics, I knew we had to have him on the team. I was impressed,” Lindsey Wilson College cycling coach Josh Patton said in an announcement on the college’s athlestics website.
His list of accomplishments includes second place in 2019 and 2016 at Short Track Mountain Biking Nationals, third at Soldier Hollow junior UCI Cross-Country in 2019, third place State Championship Road-Race Pro in 2019, first overall National Interscholastic Cycling Association Varsity boys in 2018, fifth in Cross-Country Nationals in 2018 and second in Short Track Cross-Country Nationals in 2016.
“When you add his character to how great of a rider he is becoming it’s extremely exciting for the future of our program to sign riders like this. I am excited to see how he does on and off the bike and where our program can take him,” Patton said.
