COLUMBIA, Ky. – Zachary Fernau has signed for a cycling scholarship with Lindsey Wilson College in In Columbia, Kentucky, to the Blue Raider Cycling program.
Fernau comes to Columbia from Show Low. He is a Cat 1 Mountain and Road Racer that is no stranger to the podium.
Lindsey Wilson College cycling coach Josh Patton said: “I came across Zach when he was just a junior in high school and we stayed in contact and I got to see him race in person at the USA Cycling MTB National Championship this summer in Winter Park, Colorado. After seeing his ability and how he uses his tactics I knew we had to have him on the team. I was impressed,” in an announcement on the college’s athlestics website.
His list of accomplishments includes 2nd at STXC national in 2019, 3rd soldier hollow junior UCI XC in 2019, 3rd state champs rr pro in 2019, 1st overall NICA Varsity boys in 2018, 5th XC Nationals in 2018 and 2nd STXC Nationals in 2016.
“When you add his character to how great of a rider he is becoming it’s extremely exciting for the future of our program to sign riders like this. I am excited to see how he does on and off the bike and where our program can take him.”
