Lodestar Gardens will host free farm tours at noon May 15.
The tour topics will be solar cooking and drying, garden bed prep, irrigation strategies and greenhouse growing. Fresh produce will be available and the first five visitors receive free aloe vera plants.
Lodestar Gardens is located 16 miles east of Show Low State Route 61. For directions or questions, contact bhockabout@gmail.com or call 928-587-1660.
