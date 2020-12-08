SHOW LOW — It is with a heavy heart that we announce that former City Councilman Gene Kelley passed away on December 8.
Many of you know him personally through his service as a City Council member for 7 1/2 years (from January 1995 to June 2002) prior to serving as Show Low’s Mayor for two years (from 2002 through 2004) and again serving as a Council member for 16 1/2 years (June 2004 to December 2020). While serving as Mayor, he led the city through the Rodeo-Chediski Fire evacuation and the following recovery. He also served on the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission for six years (from 1990 to 1995).
City Manager Ed Muder said, “I had the pleasure of working with Councilman Kelley for 32 years between his service on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council. His influence on the Council and the community will long be remembered.”
“Councilman Kelley was a conservative voice for the City for many years, and his wisdom and dedication will be missed by those he served,” said Mayor John Leech, Jr.
Councilman Kelley’s passing leaves a huge void and he will be sorely missed and remembered for his many accomplishments, not the least of which was his dedicated service to our community. We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family on this sad occasion.
