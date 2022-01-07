How often have we wished we could know the future?

Will it snow? How much will it snow?

If only I’d known that my bright-red sweater washed with my white socks would give me pink ones.

If only I’d known that I was shaking cumin and not cinnamon into my oatmeal.

If only I had bought Zoom stock.

What a difference knowing the future could make in every decision we make.

We’re leaving 2021 behind and stepping into 2022. Wouldn’t it be nice to know what’s in store this year?

And yet if we look at Proverbs 24:14 we can see that if we are only looking for the future, we are starting in the wrong place.

“Know that wisdom is such to your soul; if you find it, you will find a future, and your hope will not be cut off.”

It is by finding wisdom that we find a future. When we seek to find wisdom first the future we find will be one of hope.

Or at least our hope will not be cut off.

Earlier in this chapter, wisdom is credited with building a house and understanding with establishing it. Knowledge is how the rooms are filled.

There is another thing that this Proverb says about wisdom. It is too high for fools. I wonder if James was thinking about this Proverb when he was writing about wisdom.

In chapter 1 of his letter James says that if we lack wisdom there is a solution for this. Ask God.

When we do, we will receive from God generously and without grudging.

How often do we give anything generously and without grudging?

In chapter 3, James talks about two different kinds of wisdom. There is earthly wisdom.

This kind of wisdom produces envy, selfishness, disorder and every kind of wickedness.

James says we should avoid this kind of wisdom at all costs.

When we find wisdom, let’s be sure we find the wisdom from above.

How will we know we’ve found this kind of wisdom? It will be pure, peaceable, gentle and willing to yield.

It will be full of mercy. It will bear good fruits. It won’t show partiality or hypocrisy. It will produce a harvest of righteousness.

When we consider all these attributes of the wisdom from above, it’s easy to see why finding this kind of wisdom would produce a future filled with hope.

As we consider our New Year’s resolutions, what if we made one of them working with others in the wisdom from above?

As we do, I believe we stand a better chance of building a future that is full of hope. Welcome 2022!

Pastor Amy can be reached at pastoramyk@whitemountainumc.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.