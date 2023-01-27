The past couple of weeks have been extremely disturbing for me and many of our “Rules for Thee, but Not for Me” mentality ever emerging from the “swamp of our federal government.
Yes, I am referring to the recent treasure trove of classified papers found laying around empty offices, homes and even garages! It’s not only surprising that such documents have been found, but after six years? “Come on Man” as we have heard spoken so often lately.
At this point, we should ask ourselves just as George and Ira Gershwin did in 1927 when they wrote the song “How Long Has This Been Going On” for the musical “Funny Face.” Character matters should be the hallmark of our political cadre, but it seems to always come back to the “Rules for Thee” mentality of our elected officials at every level!
May I say at this point that there must be at least some of our elected officials who are shining examples of what and how the ruling class should act. As time goes by, however, I do believe this pool of “Good Guys and Gals” appears to be shrinking, most notably a recent newly elected Congress person pretty much lied about everything during his campaign. Yet he’s still occupying a seat in Congress! Go figure!
And getting back to the classified documents, a bit of personal info may give a bit of credibility to this opinion piece. While it has been many years since I wore the uniform of an infantry officer, it remains in my senior brain the basic rules of handling these documents. My security clearance was top secret crypto back in the day. This pretty much allowed me to handle any level of classified papers based on a need-to-know basis and the main takeaway was the item was never left unattended no matter one’s rank.
Of course, I was never the leader of the free world, so all protocol was followed to the letter. To not do so would provide an extended stay in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Prison (someplace most never want the opportunity to visit).
What really bothers me, however, is how this all ties in with unbelievable financial success that has taken place in the family of an elected career politician. Lies to a point may be dismissed by some of you reading this epistle, but the potential of our nation’s safety and prosperity being compromised by anyone is not acceptable to this old soldier! In my lifetime, I know of only the Rosenbergs (Julius and Ethel) being executed in 1953 for selling secrets to the Russians during the Cold War. However, most recently we have sentenced many citizens to multiple years in federal prison for walking around the halls of Congress and one young sailor for taking a picture of his assigned submarine to show his parents. Should we not hold our elected officials and undocumented visitors to at least, if not higher, standards as our citizens?
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
