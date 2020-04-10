Leslie Baker’s hilarious April 3 column was a much-needed break from all the depressing news. Her observations are spot-on (and politically incorrect!) Near the end she asked rhetorically “Why have we left ourselves in such a vulnerable position?”
Can I suggest it’s partly because China buys treasury bonds to support our nation’s voracious national debt while supplying us with less-expensive alternatives to US-produced goods. You would think US businesses would be alarmed but they are the ones clamoring for Huawei’s 5G technology knowing full well the gear will allow the Chinese government unfettered access to American communication networks. China’s first dynasty rose almost 5,000 years ago — we haven’t even been a country 300 years and at the rate we’re going they’ll be around 5,000 years after we’re gone.
Even with this nonsense going on there's no country I'd rather live than the USA and maybe this big slowdown is what we needed as a nation. Stay strong White Mountains!
David Lehan,
Snowflake
