Like they say – you can’t fight city hall.
Or the county assessor.
Especially when there’s money on the line.
The Lowe’s supercenter in Show Low went to battle with the county last week, hoping to reduce its tax bill by convincing the Navajo County Board of Supervisors to overturn the assessor’s value for the huge building and 10 acres of surrounding property fronting on White Mountain Road.
The assessor put the full cash value at $8.8 million. That included two parcels, a base value of $55 a square foot for the building, plus something for the sprinkler system, the garden center, the parking lot — the whole ball of wax. Throw in a 16% depreciation rate and you arrive at they assessor’s estimate — from which you figure the property taxes owed.
Lowe’s filed an objection.
The company used some different assumptions, which got little hard to follow considering the building sprawled across two separate parcels. Suffice to say that the company figures the base value of the building was about $39 per square foot and applied a depreciation rate of 29%.
So the company figured the center should be valued at more like $5.8 million — at least in the original appeal filed before the meeting.
Cammy Darris, with the assessor’s office, said an assessor went out to inspect the building after the company filed an appeal. The inspector made some measurements, which prompted the assessor’s office to bring the value down by $100,000.
Kim Ward did her best to explain the company’s version of the value – although she was filling in for the original company representative — who apparently called in sick
“There were mistakes on our behalf, I’m hoping you will look at our side of things in good faith,” she said in the Zoom meeting.
Ward admitted that the base value for the nearly 20,000 square foot building should have been $55 per square foot rather than $39.
“And I do agree there were some extra features left out — a couple of mistakes in there.”
Board Chairman Daryl Seymore challenged the depreciation rate the company claimed. “Can you explain that difference: 29% vs.16%?”
“It’s the life expectancy of the building based on…”
“Do you believe building costs have increased or decreased?” asked Seymore.
“I believe they’ve increased,” said Ward.
“This building is in very good repair,” said Seymore. “Sales are very strong. The valuation of the land, if anything, is low. So I recommended we keep the valuation assessed by the county assessor.”
The board unanimously agreed.
So, the assessor wins again.
Unless you count the $100,000 decrease to $8.8 million.
So maybe you can’t fight city hall.
But sometimes, you get an itty bitty concession.
