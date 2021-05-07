Loyelin Aceves (Willis) was born in McNary, Arizona, on August 23, 1952, to Ione and Loye Willis.
Loyelin passed away on April 28, 2021, surrounded by her children. She is survived by her children, Crick (Rob) Martindell, Sara (Michael) Winder, Richard (Brook) Aceves, and Daniel (Elizabeth) Aceves; her siblings, Shanna Willis, Dahl Willis, Jared Willis, Liza Robinson, Josh Willis, and Jason Willis; her 13 grandkids, and 12 great grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ione and Loye Willis, her brother, Roger Willis, and her niece, Rikki.
She was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was devoted to her family and strived to be the best that she could be. Her favorite thing in life was making memories with her family. She loved being outdoors and going on new adventures. She will be remembered for her friendly smile and caring personality. She enjoyed helping those around her and being a part of her community. She will live in all our hearts and memories forever. Gone but never forgotten.
Her viewing will be on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 6pm-8pm. It will be held at the Taylor, Arizona, LDS Love Lake Chapel. Her funeral service will be the next day on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10am at the same location.
